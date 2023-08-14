The former Vacaville Unified School District trustee is hoping to win back a seat during a special election scheduled for Sept. 12 for Trustee Area 4.
McCallum, 63, was actually appointed by the board to fill the seat left vacant with the resignation of Cecil Conley, but a protest petition filed with the Solano County Office of Education forced the special election.
He said the $114,000 price tag is an unnecessary expense, calling the special election effort of the petition group that supported one of the other candidates for appointment, "sour grapes."
The person that sought that appointment, Julianne Brewer, chose not to run during the special election.
However, Lindsay Kelly shares a lot of the same views on issues the petition group has raised, namely what they believe is an effort by the district to infuse the curriculum with DEI – diversity, equity and inclusiveness – and critical race theory. They also strongly believe the district has not involved parents in those very important discussions.
McCallum said that is not happening anywhere in the district.
"I don't think that much attention is being paid to it at all," said McCallum, and certainly not to any degree that the district's focus on educational pillars such as reading, writing and arithmetic are being pushed aside.
"I think some of the people on the other side of the issue are making an issue that doesn't exist," McCallum said. "And there is no CRT being taught in K-12 schools. That is a college-level curriculum and at the highest college levels."
Joining McCallum and Kelly on the special election ballot is Michael Martin.
McCallum, a broadcaster, said he likes serving, and that is why he sought out the board appointment and now the election.
At the top of his issues is getting an elementary school built in Trustee Area 4.
"Area 4 is the only trustee area in the entire district that does not have a public school, and covers a large swath of the district," McCallum said. "We desperately need a school in Area 4."
He notes that he served on the oversight committee for the last school bond, and strongly supports that citizen oversight model to be used when funding the next school.
However, that is not the only issue McCallum has in his campaign tote.
He said the district needs to attract more qualified employees. He said that means the district has to look at its compensation and benefits packages, but also to create the right work environment for a younger generation of employees.
McCallum and his wife, Toni, who worked 32 years as a Vacaville Unified nurse, have two children who attended local schools. They are now grown.
"The community means a lot to me," said McCallum, who was born in Wisconsin, but came to Solano County at a young age from Minnesota.
