VACAVILLE — Michael Martin, or his wife Alexandra, drives their two children to school every day. They have no choice.
"I know if there was a bus for my children to take to school, they would be riding that bus," Martin, 41, said in a recent interview.
He is one of three candidates seeking the Trustee Area 4 seat on the Vacaville Unified School District board. The others are Lindsay Kelly and Dave McCallum. The special election is set for Sept. 12.
Martin said he has been told by a district official that there are students who have missed school because they had no way to get there. And while there is a school van that goes out to pick up some of the most at-risk students, Martin does not think that is enough.
One of the reasons he chose to seek the school board post was to find a way to bring back bussing to the district, though he admits there is a lot of research and work to be done regarding how that would be funded.
"That has a lot of moving parts," he said of hiring drivers and getting buses ready, again.
The bigger issue for Martin, who attended Vacaville schools, as did his wife, and now his children, is the need for more elementary schools, and especially one in Trustee Area 4.
"Vacaville needs a new elementary school in the North Village area, and it needs a new elementary school in the Leisure Town area at the Elmira Road (area)," Martin said.
The first of those schools would have to be funded by a bond. And that is where his focus on financial details, he added, would be helpful.
"I felt compelled to see ... this district remain financially solvent," Martin, a real estate broker, said about one of his motivations to run.
But he more strongly feels that the district board needs more individuals like himself – what he terms as a regular guy with a regular life.
"I'd like to see more people like myself, independent and a business owner on the school board," he said.
Martin, like Kelly, also emphasized the need to give parents a voice on that board. Unlike Kelly, he does not have an opinion to offer at this time about the controversies of a curriculum that might include DEI – diversity, equity and inclusion – or critical race theory.
"I don't know if that is going on or not, and if it is impacting students," Martin said.
But he quickly adds, teaching history is critically important at all levels of education.
"Kids should learn history, the good, the bad and the ugly," Martin said.
“ They have no choice.”. In my day kids were born with feet and were taught that if you put one in front of the other and continue that action your body will move forward and you could conceivably get to a destination. Then again in that era we had virtually zero childhood obesity.
