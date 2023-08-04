VACAVILLE — The courtyard at the Vacaville Museum rang with the sound of children’s laughter. A youngster ran to his mother with a camouflage hat, complete with fronds and leaves.
For 35 years, the annual Children’s Party has drawn local children to the museum for a few hours of fun arts, crafts, clowns and more.
“It is really about introducing a museum to kids, so they know that it is more than just exhibits,” said Terry Keate, chair for the Vacaville Museum Children’s Party.
It has been four years since they were able to host the event.
“We couldn’t because of Covid restrictions, and then we had problems with the trees,” she said.
All of that was resolved Thursday with a packed courtyard. Keate said they sold 150 tickets.
The event once again was sponsored the Vacaville Fire Department, IAFF Local #3501. “They are wonderful in helping us offset the costs,” Keate said.
Children got to see a clown making balloon characters, participate in lots of arts and crafts, make a camo hat, eat hot dogs and popcorn.
Mother Goose sat in a rocking chair and read stories to children. Other children played bean bag toss and won prizes. The day was geared toward 3- to 9-year-olds who might want a face painted or to pick up free books from the Solano County Friends of the Library.
The CHP came with bright orange bicycle helmets, which they fitted to each child’s head.
Brittney Burton, of Vacaville, brought her two children, Simon, 2, and daughter Loralei, 7, for an afternoon of fun.
She waited in line for Simon to get a riding helmet.
"The favorite thing so far was making the necklaces," she said. “That kept everybody happy for a long while."
Ellie Petersen, 6, of Vacaville, and her brother James, 8, were both having a great time and won toys at the bean toss. Friend Hannah Iverson, 8, of Vacaville, said she was having a fun time.
"I am glad it’s not hot today," Iverson said.
The return to normal activities is thrilling for everyone. The Vacaville Museum will be hosting lots of family fun activities for the rest of the year. To learn more go to www.vacavillemuseum.org.
