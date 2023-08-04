VACAVILLE — The courtyard at the Vacaville Museum rang with the sound of children’s laughter. A youngster ran to his mother with a camouflage hat, complete with fronds and leaves.

For 35 years, the annual Children’s Party has drawn local children to the museum for a few hours of fun arts, crafts, clowns and more.

childrens party 2023_2.jpg

From left, Amerie, August and Kaiya interact with Ann Waldman, playing Mother Goose, at the Vacaville Museum Guild Children’s Party, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (Robinson Kuntz/Daily Republic)
childrens party 2023_3.jpg

Myles Lewis watches as a balloon animal is made during the Vacaville Museum Guild Children’s Party, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (Robinson Kuntz/Daily Republic)

