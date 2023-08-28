VACAVILLE – Evacuation orders were being lifted and reports had the Monday afternoon fire at Pleasants Valley and Cherry Glen roads contained at about 15 acres.
The fire stated about 2:40 and burned up the hill. No structures were damaged. It was contained by about 4 o'clock.
Several area department responded to the blaze.
Those included Vacaville Fire Protection District as the lead agency, plus Vacaville city, Fairfield city, Suisun City city, Rio Vista, Benicia, Winters, Travis Air Force Base, plus the rural districts from Suisun, Montezuma and the fire crew from the California Medical Facility.
Airplanes and helicopters from CalFire were scooping water out of Lagoon Valley and dropping their loads on the fire.
There also were reports of local residents fighting the fire, which forced the evacuation of an unknown number of residents on Pleasants Valley Road and nearby streets.
David Stephens, president of the Pleasants Valley Fire Safe Council, said a number of the group's members had expressed their appreciation to the Solano County Office of Emergency Services for the quick and thorough alerts.
He urged everyone in the county to sign up for Alert Solano so they too would be notified when an emergency strikes their areas.
He also said that fire area of Pleasants Valley Road is an area the council has targeted for weed abatement needs.
About 40 minutes into the fight, personnel from one emergency services agency was warning other crews that the fire was shifting to the southwest, so there was concern about some crews being trapped.
That was about 3:20.
Several roads in the area also were being shut down by Solano County Sheriff's Office and California Highway Patrol teams, including both ends of the Cherry Glen extension.
But those roadblocks also were being lifted shortly after 4 o'clock.
There were also scanner reports of motorists parked on the sides of fire-impacted roads, so rescue efforts were taking place. Those reports could not be confirmed.
