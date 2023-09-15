FAIRFIELD — A bill that will allow the state to expand its leasing capacity for broadband uses, and a bill that eliminates manufacturer delays to allow wheelchair users to get their equipment repaired are headed to the Governor's Office for consideration.
Both bills – Senate Bill 387 and Senate Bill 271, respectively – are authored by Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa. The Assembly passed the legislation this week.
“With approval of this bill (SB 387), the state takes a step closer to being able to use its property to generate revenue while enticing (broadband) providers to expand their offerings,” Dodd said in a statement. “It will fill in unserved zones and help get high-speed data to those who need it for work, school and home life.”
Under existing law, the state Department of General Services is limited in its ability to execute leases of state-owned property that could be used to support statewide broadband development.
"Senate Bill 387 would give General Services more flexibility in setting lease terms, creating incentives for broadband providers to invest in much-needed infrastructure improvements. Also, it would allow the department to execute leases on behalf of other state departments such as Caltrans, Parks and Recreation and Fish and Wildlife, with their consent," the statement said.
SB 271 breaks a bit of the hold the wheelchair industry had on users when it comes to repairing their equipment.
"The power wheelchair industry has historically profited by limiting what it spends on technicians and repairs, frustrating wheelchair users as they try to maintain their equipment. Last year, Colorado became the first state in the nation to address the issue, adopting a right-to-repair law that granted wheelchair owners and independent shops access to parts, manufacturer software, specialized tools and other items needed to ensure timely and affordable wheelchair repair. Manufacturers could be cited for failing to comply," a statement released by Dodd's Office said.
“My bill allows power wheelchair users to get their wheelchairs fixed in an efficient and timely manner when things go wrong. It prevents manufacturers from imposing onerous repair restrictions, ensuring those who rely on wheelchairs can be operating as soon as possible,” Dodd said.
