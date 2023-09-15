Bill Dodd

FAIRFIELD — A bill that will allow the state to expand its leasing capacity for broadband uses, and a bill that eliminates manufacturer delays to allow wheelchair users to get their equipment repaired are headed to the Governor's Office for consideration.

Both bills – Senate Bill 387 and Senate Bill 271, respectively – are authored by Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa. The Assembly passed the legislation this week.

