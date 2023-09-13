FAIRFIELD — The state Assembly this week passed two bills authored by Sen. Bill Dodd, sending the legislation to the governor's desk for consideration.
One bill, Senate Bill 296, would require that drivers are notified "when images are gathered by in-vehicle cameras and prohibit their sale to third parties or for advertising purposes, protecting consumers against the increased collection and sale of personal data," according to a statement released by Dodd's office.
“Many places we go these days we’re being recorded or surveilled with no idea how the images are being used,” Dodd, D-Napa, said in a statement. “This breakdown of our privacy is now happening inside our own cars. My bill would prevent the unwanted taking of video by in-vehicle cameras and give the consumer more control over their personal information.”
SB 296 would place restrictions on the "retention and transfer of video recordings from in-vehicle cameras ... Consumers would not have to take action to prevent their in-vehicle video recordings from being collected without their permission or knowledge. And the bill would not prevent the use of cameras for traffic safety."
The second bill, SB 478, "would expressly prohibit the pervasive and deceptive practice of advertising a certain price and then adding on mandatory charges that are controlled by the business. Companies that fail to comply with the new rules could be subject to steep financial penalties."
The legislation was carried in partnership with Attorney General Rob Bonta and Sen. Nancy Skinner, D-Berkeley.
“For too long, Californians have been hit with dishonest charges being tacked on to seemingly everything,” Dodd said in a separate statement. “It is time we put the consumer first and create a level playing field for those businesses that advertise the real price, up front."
The legislation is in line with the White House effort to prohibit the junk fees on transactions involving banks, ticket vendors, airlines and online sellers.
By one estimate, the Dodd statement said, 85% of Americans have paid hidden fees totaling $28 billion per year.
