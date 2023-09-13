Bill Dodd

Sen. Bill Dodd

FAIRFIELD — The state Assembly this week passed two bills authored by Sen. Bill Dodd, sending the legislation to the governor's desk for consideration.

One bill, Senate Bill 296, would require that drivers are notified "when images are gathered by in-vehicle cameras and prohibit their sale to third parties or for advertising purposes, protecting consumers against the increased collection and sale of personal data," according to a statement released by Dodd's office.

