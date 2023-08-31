FAIRFIELD — U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson said he came away from a meeting with the Flannery Associates LLC founder understanding there is no plan in place for the 55,000 acres purchased over the past five years.
“Last night, I met with the founder of Flannery Associates to hear their ideas for Solano County and to ask questions about their actions over the last five years,”Thompson, D-St. Helena, said in a statement about a meeting held Tuesday.
The congressman did not name the person with whom he met, nor did he provide any details about the vision or anything else that might have been said. The New York Times identified Michael Moritz, chairman of Sequoia Capital, as the person who in 2017 initiated discussions with other billionaire Silicon Valley investors.
“After the meeting, it is clear that they don’t have a plan; they have a vision. The secrecy under which they operated caused consternation and concern from residents, local elected officials, and federal agencies, and while they explained their rationale, I do not believe the secrecy was necessary. Honesty is the best policy, and they need to begin to work with our community and local leaders if they want to advance their ideas," Thompson added.
“Solano County is a tight-knit community, and it is going to be a long road for Flannery to restore trust and move forward with their proposed vision. As one of the representatives of Solano County, I want to make sure that a group of Silicon Valley billionaires do not steal family farmers’ ability to farm their land," Thompson said.
"My concerns have always been on national security and food security, and a development of the magnitude they are proposed could harm Travis Air Force Base in the long term. They need to make sure that nothing they do harms Travis, puts our national security at risk, or disadvantages family farmers. I am focused on ensuring that our community has a voice in any project that will fundamentally change the makeup of the county and I will continue to meet with Flannery as necessary to carry out that responsibility," Thompson said.
The meeting was held the same day the state Senate Agriculture Committee conducted an informational meeting on preserving California ag land. U.S. Rep. John Garamendi, D-Walnut Grove, testified, noting similar points as Thompson had regarding Travis AFB and Solano in general. Sen. Bill Dodd also made remarks.
A California Opinion Survey on the possible development of a new community in the eastern area of the county where Flannery has purchased the land was released a couple of weeks ago. The survey language suggested that an initiative about the project could be on the ballot next year.
"This project would include a new city with tens of thousands of new homes, a large solar energy farm, orchards with over a million new trees and over 10,000 acres of new parks and open space," the introduction to the survey states.
Solar farms are currently prohibited in the area due to the effect on Travis Air Force Base operations. Additionally, where the water would come from for such an expansive project was not part of the survey, but some of the property purchased abuts a slough that feeds the North Bay Aqueduct.
"In the first 10 years, the project is estimated to generate thousands of jobs ... (and) would generate tens of millions in new tax revenue each year," the survey states, the first part in the introduction and the tax revenue part as part of a survey question.
The homes are described in the survey as "middle class homes," and the project would be privately funded and lead "by a group of architects and planners interested in building livable and sustainable communities, not typical developers. It is being funded by a group of California firms and wealthy families who are committed to our state's future."
Flannery's investment has been reported to be more than $800 million – well in excess what is considered to be the land values.
