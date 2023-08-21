The Week Ahead: Government meetings Daily Republic Staff Aug 21, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FAIRFIELD — A few government meetings will be held this week. They are all open to the public. The meetings will be: • Solano County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m. Tuesday, County Government Center, 675 Texas St. Info: www.solanocounty.com/depts/bos/meetings/videos.asp.• Vacaville City Council, 6 p.m. Tuesday, council chamber, 650 Merchant St. Info: www.ci.vacaville.ca.us.• Suisun City Planning Commission, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, 701 Civic Center Blvd. Info: www.suisun.com/government/city-council/agendas. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics Linguistics A3 082123 Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Fairfield schools pick up 4 varsity victories on opening night RV removed from homeless encampment City council adopts letter of support for Benicia tax suggestion Lisa Hiner-Nipps Sylvia Davault Local Events Latest e-Edition Daily Republic To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
