The Week Ahead: Government meetings on week's calendar Daily Republic Staff Sep 18, 2023 FAIRFIELD — Nine local government meetings will be held this week. They are all open to the public.They will include: • Fairfield Suisun Sewer District Executive Committee, 4:30 p.m. Monday, 1010 Chadbourne Road, executive conference room, Fairfield. Info: www.fssd.com.• Rio Vista Airport Advisory Committee, 6 p.m. Monday, City Council chamber, City Hall, 1 Main St. Info: www.riovistacity.com/citycouncil.• Fairfield City Council, 6 p.m. Tuesday, City Council chamber, 1000 Webster St. Info: www.fairfield.ca.gov/government/city-council/city-council-meetings.• Rio Vista City Council, 6 p.m. Tuesday, City Council chamber, City Hall, 1 Main St. Info: www.riovistacity.com/citycouncil.• Vacaville Planning Commission, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Vacaville City Hall council chamber, 650 Merchant St., Vacaville. Info: www.ci.vacaville.ca.us.• Suisun City Council, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, City Council chamber, 701 Civic Center Blvd. Info: www.suisun.com/government/city-council/agendas.• Solano Community College Governing Board, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Solano Community College Administration Building, Denis Honeychurch Board Room 626, 4000 Suisun Valley Road, Fairfield. Info: www.solano.edu/governing_board/meetings.php.• Fairfield-Suisun School District, 6 p.m. Thursday, first floor board room at the Central Office, 2490 Hilborn Road, Fairfield. Info: https://go.boarddocs.com/ca/fsusd/board.nsf/public.• Vacaville Unified School District Board of Trustees, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Educational Services Center boardroom, 401 Nut Tree Road, Vacaville. Info: https://go.boarddocs.com/ca/vusdca/board.nsf/vpublic?open.
