Construction workers tear down a wall at the former Bank of America building along Texas Street in Downtown Fairfield during a brick breaking ceremony, Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. The City of Fairfield purchased the lot in 2022 and plans sell and redevelop the land after demolishing the vacant buildings currently sitting on approximately 2.19 acres of land. (Aaron Rosenblatt/Daily Republic)
Fairfield Mayor Cat Moy speaks during a brick breaking ceremony at the former Bank of America building along Texas Street in Downtown Fairfield, Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. (Aaron Rosenblatt/Daily Republic)
A wall at the former Bank of America building along Texas Street in Downtown Fairfield is torn down during a brick breaking ceremony, Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. (Aaron Rosenblatt/Daily Republic)
FAIRFIELD — All, in all, it was just another brick in the wall until members of the Fairfield City Council grabbed sledgehammers and took a whack at the shuttered downtown Bank of America building as the city launched a new chapter in the Heart of Fairfield plan.
"It's a great day to be in the heart of Fairfield," said David Feinstein of the city's development department.
He spoke of the area's past, when it was the hub of the city and the plans to revitalize it. People lived and worked there since almost a century ago.
Relocating Highway 12 out of the area was one of the last things that changed the face of Texas Street from Pennsylvania and Union Avenues.
The Heart of Fairfield idea surfaced about seven years ago, with the goal to bring back the vibrancy of the area, "using history as a model," Feinstein said.
Last year, the city purchased the Bank of America building, which was not in use. The neighboring buildings were already city property at the time.
Feinstein shared some the changes in the downtown area, including adding lights to the trees and doing away with stoplights and replacing them with stop signs to make the area more pedestrian-friendly.
"The building has served its purpose," Feinstein said.
It's the first, but certainly not the last in the redevelopment of downtown, said City Manager David Gassaway.
Purchasing the bank building was the first opportunity for the city to own the entire block, he said. The downtown area was one of the things that excited him most when he came to work for the city in 2020.
The city's economic development department is already seeking developer for the area, which is zoned mixed use.
Mayor Catherine "Cat" Moy, spoke of how she, and other council members, grew up in Fairfield and remember a thriving downtown. Former Fairfield Mayor Allan Witt had a barber shop downstairs, "where he cut everyone's hair and ears," she said.
When the redevelopment is done, Moy said she wants to return to the area and shop with grandchildren.
Cheers went up as the group of about 50 watched city council members don hard hats and take turns at breaking the bricks.
Supervisor Monica Brown was among the dignitaries. "Because it's fun," she said of being there to watch.
"I'm glad," Councilman Doug Carr said. "It means progress."
He noted the city also hopes to acquire the building across from the Bank of America and would like to see a pub call it home.
Farmers Insurance Agent Timothy L.C. Murphy, videotaped much of the almost 45-minute event.
He hopes to see more restaurants fill the empty spaces in downtown. "Good restaurants," he said. "Restaurants bring people together."
The destruction was hastened as an excavator was moved in and started to grab sections of the roof.
