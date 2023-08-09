2023 Rush Ranch Hike.jpg

Rush Ranch Open Space hike. (Courtesy photo)

FAIRFIELD — Twenty-nine teachers joined Solano Resource Conservation District and area experts for a  three-day professional development training in Solano County’s open spaces.

The Solano Water Institute gave teachers a local perspective on water and conservation issues that they can bring back to their classrooms. Teachers also had time to share ideas and enjoy the outdoors before kicking off a new school year.

Teachers took a boat tour of Lake Berryessa and learned about Solano County’s drinking water supply from Alex Rabidoux of the Solano County Water Agency. (Courtesy photo)

(1) comment

Bob
Bob

Nice that now we’re paying teachers to take a boat ride and giving them continuing education credits. For the science teacher, maybe, but the English teacher, no way. It would be interesting to know what field of study the other 27 teachers teach.

