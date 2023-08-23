FAIRFIELD — The Solano County Board of Supervisors fully supports replacing the current Superior Court Hall of Justice.
The board on Tuesday adopted a resolution committing its support for the project, preferably at the same location, 600 Union Ave. in Fairfield. However, a final site has not been selected.
"The governor’s (fiscal year 2022-23) Budget funded the new (Hall of Justice) site acquisition and performance criteria. This will be a state-managed project, with land acquisition and project performance criteria definition being the first step towards replacing the existing obsolete HOJ. Subsequent phases include design and construction," the resolution states.
The estimated cost was not included in the report, and would depend on the final site selection and other variable.
"By maintaining the existing location of the HOJ, the county will reduce potential costs resulting from operation changes to accommodate an alternate location. Currently, the County Sheriff transports inmates to the courts through a tunnel system connecting the Justice Detention Center and the HOJ. The construction of a new HOJ will result in the need to modify the existing tunnel system to maintain the connection for secure inmate transfer to the new HOJ. Cost estimates for the tunnel modification will depend on final site selection," the staff report to the board states.
There are essentially three downtown sites being considered. Two others were discarded by a local committee.
Having the new court at the same location would not impact the stormwater protection and security projects currently being worked on by the county. Other issues, such as parking adjustments and temporary court sites during parts of the construction still have to be worked out, county officials said.
In other action, the board:
• Approved the notice of completion for the Fleet Heavy Equipment Shop Roofing Project at 3255 Texas St. in Fairfield. State Roofing Systems Inc., of San Leandro, was the contractor. The total project cost was $334,392, of which $283,396 was for actual construction. There was a balance of $11,327 remaining.
• Approved the notice of completion for Farm to Market, Phase 3, Federal Aid No. STPL-5923(123), and Solano County Roadway Preservation, Federal Aid No. STPL5923(126), by Teichert Construction for a final cost of $4.069 million. The locations of the work were Abernathy, Mankas Corners, Midway, Rockville and Suisun Valley roads.
• Approved two, three-year security systems maintenance contracts from Sept. 1 through Aug.31, 2026 with Honeywell, of Sacramento. One contract is for $132,482, for Health and Social Services campuses in Fairfield, Vacaville and Vallejo,. The other is for $97,047 for the County Administration Center campus in Fairfield.
• Approved submission of a $500,000 Sustainable Agricultural Lands Conservation Planning Grant application to the California Department of Conservation to develop a county strategic initiative for agriculture.
• Approved three contract amendments, through June 30, 2024: One for $1.38 million with Caminar, Inc., for a total contract of $2.76 million, for adult and older adult Full Service Partnership program services; a second for $909,780 with Caminar, Inc., for a total contract of $1.82 million, for the Homeless Outreach Motivation and Engagement FSP program; and one for $1.66 million with Seneca Family of Agencies, for a total contract of $3.08 million, for the Transition Age Youth FSP program.
• Approved an agreement with the California Department of Health Care Services to provide the legal requirements and expectations for implementing the Solano County Mental Health Plan through June 30, 2027. There is no direct cost for the agreement, which allows Solano County and its Mental Health Plan subcontractors to provide community behavioral health services utilizing 1991 and 2011 Realignment and Mental Health Services Act funds, and federal reimbursement. The fiscal year 2023-24 Working Budget includes about $28.2 million in federal and state Medi-Cal revenues.
• Approved writing off $89,431 due to Solano County related to Animal Care and Animal Control Services.
• Received the sheriff’s Inmate Welfare Fund Report of Expenditures for the fiscal year ending June 30.
