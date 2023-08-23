Solano County Hall of Justice

The Solano County Hall of Justice. (Robinson Kuntz/Daily Republic)

 Robinson Kuntz

FAIRFIELD — The Solano County Board of Supervisors fully supports replacing the current Superior Court Hall of Justice.

The board on Tuesday adopted a resolution committing its support for the project, preferably at the same location, 600 Union Ave. in Fairfield. However, a final site has not been selected.

