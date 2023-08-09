FAIRFIELD — The Solano County supervisors on Tuesday recognized August as Child Support Awareness Month in the county.
"Solano County recognizes that every child matters," the resolution states.
"Child Support Awareness Month celebrates the key role parental, emotional and financial support play in the well-being of our children, our most precious resource, helping them become healthy, productive, and well-adjusted adults."
Supervisor Monica Brown presented the resolution, which noted the role the county plays in assisting children throughout Solano.
"So this is the village," Brown said, waving her hand out toward the chamber audience. "This is the village to make sure our children are taken care of."
The resolution was read by Brown and a number of the Child Support Services staff.
"Child Support Services is dedicated to assisting parents with services available to dads, moms and legal guardians, designed to be neutral, helpful, and fair," the resolution states, adding the agency distributed nearly $39.5 million in child support payments in the 2021-22 fiscal year.
In other action, the board:
• Reappointed Anna Mansker to the Solano County Child Care Planning Council for the term to end on Aug. 7, 2025; and appointed Tony Ayala, Manisha Gupta, Breana Marino and Elena Rodriguez to the council for terms to end on Aug. 7, 2025.
• Appointed Deanna Hurn as the business representative to the Workforce Development Board of Solano County, for a term to end Aug. 7, 2027.
