FAIRFIELD — Solano County supervisors on Tuesday will consider the feasibility of the Fairfield-Suisun Sewer District providing services to the Suisun Valley Area, including the Suisun Valley Strategic Plan area.

The board meets at 9 a.m. in the first-floor chamber of the government center, 675 Texas St., in Fairfield.

(1) comment

SK
SK

Watch out Suisun Valley, if they do this with their sewer service, y'all will be next on their target for all those dense dense apartment complexes that we read about in one of the, "Letters to The Editor," (https://www.dailyrepublic.com/opinion/letters_to_editor/letters-to-the-editor-green-valley-iii-apartments-not-part-of-general-plan/article_57d412d2-3c68-11ee-b68f-834031f2cd0e.html) about that area on the way to Cordelia. They have ruined that one area, why not yours too, along with Lagoon Valley too. Greed is infinite.

