FAIRFIELD — Solano County supervisors were told this week that relapse is part of recovering from substance use disorders.
However, they also were told recovery is a reason to celebrate life after addiction.
The board on Tuesday adopted a resolution recognizing September as National Recovery Month in Solano County.
"The benefits of preventing and overcoming substance use and mental health conditions are significant and valuable to individuals, families and the community at large; and ... the Health and Social Services Department, Behavioral Health Division, in partnership with Drug Safe Solano and Solano County Public Health, invites all residents of Solano County to spread the message that there is hope, treatment works, and people can and do recover every day," the resolution states.
In other action, the board:
• Approved a contract agreement with the Union of American Physicians and Dentists, representing Unit 11, to provide for a recruitment and retention bonus payment to new psychiatrists, psychiatrists. The Department of Health and Social Services has budgeted $50,000 for bonus payments. The funds come from the Mental Health Services Act funds.
• Added a chief assessor-recorder position, with a monthly salary range of $10,633.63 to $12,925.24, and deleted a chief deputy assessor-recorder position in the Assessor/Recorder’s Office; and added a Public Health nurse manager and a Health Services administrator in the Sheriff’s Office.
• Approved a $32,967 application to the California Department of Transportation, to match 5% of the Federal Aviation Administration grant awards for the following Nut Tree Airport projects: Airport Layout Plan Update ($14,091); Airport Pavement Management System Study ($3,733); Northeast Taxilane Reconstruction Design Phase 2a and 2b ($15,143).
• Accepted a $73,950 grant from the U.S. Geological Survey 3-Dimensional Elevation Program for a Light Detection and Ranging through June 30, 2025; and approved an appropriation transfer recognizing $73,950 in unanticipated revenue in fiscal year 2023-24 (4/5 vote required). Approved a $73,950 contract amendment with the Sanborn Map Company, for a total contract amount of nearly $1.52 million, to provide additional LIDAR services.
• Approved the Department of Library Services’ meeting room policy.
• Approved a $574,200 contract with Vacaville Solano Services Corporation, doing business as Opportunity House, to provide sober living housing for clients from Oct. 1 through June 30, 2025.
• Approved a $1.058 million contract amendment with Caminar Inc., for a total contract amount of $1.79 million, to continue providing employment and educational services for individuals with psychiatric disabilities and co-occurring challenges through June 30, 2024.
• Approved a $89,211 appropriation transfer to recognize unanticipated revenue from the Office of Traffic Safety to support the Solano Car Seat Connection program from Oct. 1 through June 30, 2024.
• Approved a $200,000 revenue contract with the California Department of Aging to implement a Local Aging and Disability Action Plan through March 31, 2025.
• Approved a $144,817 appropriation transfer to recognize unanticipated federal Family First Transition Act grant revenue for fiscal year 2023-24; and approved a $144,817 contract amendment with The Children’s Network of Solano County, for a total contract amount of $295,225, to provide mandated child abuse reporter training and stipends to compensate community members with relevant lived experience for their participation for the current period through June 30, 2024.
• Authorized the Department of Resource Management to solicit, award, and execute a $150,000 on-call dead tree removal service contract and a $75,000 engineering and inspection services contract.
