FAIRFIELD — Students gave out hugs and waved to friends as they made their way back to school after summer vacation.
The Fairfield Suisun Unified School District returned to school on Wednesday with thousands of kids ready for a new year.
FAIRFIELD — Students gave out hugs and waved to friends as they made their way back to school after summer vacation.
The Fairfield Suisun Unified School District returned to school on Wednesday with thousands of kids ready for a new year.
At Suisun Elementary School in Suisun City, Varetzi Hurtado, 7, was ready to go with her little backpack and new school clothes.
"I'm looking forward to making friends," she said.
Her mom, Sylvia Cardenas of Suisun City, had her learning online last year.
"It was difficult but you do what you have to do," Cardenas said. "I really want her to make friends."
She will have plenty of opportunity to make new friends with 500 students registered so far this year.
"That number can go up or down in the coming weeks," said Cathy Chan, principal of Suisun Elementary.
Chan is looking forward to the new year because she says its a whole new start.
A welcome tunnel with teachers and staff on each side ushered the students on to the campus with bubbles and songs.
"We want everyone to feel warm, welcomed and nurtured," she said.
The day started with parents and students gathering in the recess area waiting to be lead to the respective classrooms. An earlier morning announcement was made over the loudspeakers, followed by a little warm up exercise. This will be the routine for the remainder of the year according to Chan.
"We will have announcements each morning followed by morning P.E.," said Chan."I want to make sure that all the student have what they need to be successful."
Suisun Elementary is a TK-5 school with a diverse campus of learners. Students will have access to either an iPad or Chromebook this year. The school has developed a reputation for being a school that has many academic and social-emotional interventions.
They are also part of the No Excuses University network of schools.
"We have a program that started last year called Soul Shoppe which helps with the social and emotional wellbeing of the students," Chan said. "Basically it teachers them how to calm themselves using breathing."
She is also very excited to welcome five new teachers this year.
"We are fully staffed," Chan said. "That is amazing and wonderful."
The school is always looking for more parents to participate with PTA she said.
"Its important for family engagement," she said.
Something fun for the kids this year is Garden Club, which is done with two teachers a couple days a week. Students get to learn about gardening, food nutrition, as well as other aspects of gardening.
Chan read over the daily affirmations and, at the top of the page, was what could be called a school motto, "Today is a fresh start," which also seemed appropriate for the new school year.
Editorial Assistant/Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.