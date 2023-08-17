FAIRFIELD — Students gave out hugs and waved to friends as they made their way back to school after summer vacation.

The Fairfield Suisun Unified School District returned to school on Wednesday with thousands of kids ready for a new year. 

ff suisun first day school 2023 02.jpg

Suisun Elementary School students arrive for Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District’s first day of class Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (Robinson Kuntz/Daily Republic)
ff suisun first day school 2023 03.jpg

Suisun Elementary School students arrive for Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District’s first day of class Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (Robinson Kuntz/Daily Republic)

