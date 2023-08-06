DRGraphics-Suisun-City-Govt

SUISUN CITY — The Suisun City Council will consider a letter of support for Benicia's desire to have the state legislature pass special legislation to increase the statutory sales-tax limit in Solano County from 9.25% to 9.75%.

The item is on the consent calendar, which can be passed in one simple motion.

(5) comments

Bob
Bob

Typical, Anytime there is a perceived budget shortfall they automatically look for increased taxes without even a remote consideration of reducing wasteful spending.

SK
SK

Watch my lips, no new taxes of any type!!!!!! This has always been the DemoCraps (Has to be them every time) way to get into our pockets even more all the time, with sales taxes, property taxes (Higher with each and every passing of each and every bond measure), which I guess renters don't feel affects them, but it does. Say NO NO NO to any new taxes!!!!!

El Guapisimo
El Guapisimo

You tell 'em, SK!

Sparky
Sparky

Zzzz

Sparky
Sparky

You have proof of that?

