SUISUN CITY — The Suisun City Council will consider a letter of support for Benicia's desire to have the state legislature pass special legislation to increase the statutory sales-tax limit in Solano County from 9.25% to 9.75%.
The item is on the consent calendar, which can be passed in one simple motion.
A staff report notes that the state, by statute, limits the amount of sales tax that can be charged on purchases throughout California. The statewide tax rate is 7.25% and state law limits added district taxes to an additional 2%, capping the maximum rate at 9.25%.
The state legislature can make exceptions. In Monterey County the rate can go as high as 9.75%; cities in Contra Costa and Los Angeles counties can go up to 10.25%; and cities in Alameda County can go as high as 10.75%.
The agenda notes Benicia seeks the support of all cities in Solano County and the county Board of Supervisors for its campaign to raise the tax.
This request is necessary, the report states, as the city of Benicia finds itself facing a significant challenge, with expenditures surpassing the city’s revenues.
Benicia's total proposed General Fund expenditures, including transfers out, for fiscal year 2023-24 is $58.5 million, and $58.6 million in fiscal year 2024-25. The total proposed all funds expenditures including transfers out for fiscal year 2023-24 is $112.1 million, and $107.5 million in fiscal year 2024-25.
If the legislature passes special legislation to increase the statutory sales-tax limit in Solano County, sales taxes would not automatically increase. Cities and the county can place local measures on the ballot for the voters to decide.
Suisun City could be impacted by the existing sales-tax limitation. Both the county and MTC have discussed putting tax measures on the ballot. If passed, those tax measures could limit any future tax measure that Suisun City may need to put on the ballot for its own purposes.
(5) comments
Typical, Anytime there is a perceived budget shortfall they automatically look for increased taxes without even a remote consideration of reducing wasteful spending.
Watch my lips, no new taxes of any type!!!!!! This has always been the DemoCraps (Has to be them every time) way to get into our pockets even more all the time, with sales taxes, property taxes (Higher with each and every passing of each and every bond measure), which I guess renters don't feel affects them, but it does. Say NO NO NO to any new taxes!!!!!
You tell 'em, SK!
Zzzz
You have proof of that?
