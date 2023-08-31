SUISUN CITY — Tuesday's joint meeting of the city's City Council and Planning Commission opened with a quick quip from City Manager Greg Folsom.
"The meeting should wrap up in about 15 minutes," noting there were only 47 slides waiting to be shown, he said, in jest.
The goal of the evening was to share the purpose of the planning commission in relation to the overall goals of the city, discuss development process and projects, and explore areas of mutual interest.
City finances, projects in development, the general plan and legal considerations were addressed.
It was mentioned that the Tractor Supply Co. should be opening within a few months and that the apartments on Marina Boulevard are nearing completion.
John Kearns, the city's principal planner, has been with the city since 2005. He said the city's planning and development is the busiest it's been since he arrived.
Following the almost 90-minute presentation, council members and planning commissioners asked some questions.
Vice Mayor Princess Washington wanted to know if residents have been surveyed on what businesses they would like to see in Suisun City.
She also wanted to know if council members could attend Planning Commission and Good Neighbor meetings, just to observe. City attorney Elena Gerli suggested council members check in with her office prior to attending those meetings.
Mayor Alma Hernandez praised the meeting, noting it's a way to ensure both the council and planning commission were operating from the same base of navigation.
Finding out the progress of projects is something the council needs to know, she said, citing the sale of the Cal Marine building and wondering what's the next step.
"It matters how long it takes to see how things move," she said.
George Guynn Jr., a local resident, spoke on Measure S, which sunsets in a few years, noting that the funds were not used for its original intent. He supported the idea of limiting projects to something that produces income.
Donna LeBlanc pointed out that Sunset and Heritage and the Marina shopping centers need revitalization, just not downtown.
"We can't just look to just build new houses," she said. "That is not going to bring sales tax. There is no business here for them."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.