SUISUN CITY — Following a two-hour presentation on homelessness, including questions and answers, the city council postponed a discussion on city attorney services. The topic was moved to the Sept. 19 city council meeting.
The meeting adjourned at 10:45 p.m.
Police Chief Aaron Roth gave an overview of existing homelessness ordinances at the local and state level.
The city sponsors two beds at Shelter Inc., Roth said. The current occupants are in long-term programs at the center.
Some residents said they felt the beds were not used enough. Roth explained renting them allows for better enforcement of existing ordinances.
A team meets monthly to discuss the hot spots, Roth said. It pairs with county and nonprofit partners to clean up the camp and offer wrap-around services to the inhabitants.
"Public works will clean it up and you will see them pop up again with a few days," Roth said.
There are three to four spots that almost continuously have camps, Roth said.
"I'm amazed at how many laws protect the homeless," said councilman Marlon Osum. "Are there any laws we can enforce?"
The city enforces illegal camping and overnight parking. Almost 30 citations were cited for illegal camping within the past year, Roth said.
Fines are minimal: $50 or $100. Advocacy groups will often pay the fines, Roth said.
"We are pretty hamstrung," said city attorney Elena Gerli.
"I feel like the taxpayer is getting raked over the coals with the homeless," said George Guynn during public comments.
Michelle Chavez expressed her concerns about the camping on Humphrey Drive, noting there are four or five campers who rotate in and out.
"We kick the can down the road," she said. "Can we get the county, state to help, since we don't have the resources?"
People are going up to some of the vehicles. "I'm concerned about vigilantism," she said.
There are cases where property owners can make a citizen's arrest, Roth said. Many do not want to go that route.
The city also has a letter property owners can sign allowing police to take action.
"Almost 30 citations were cited for illegal camping within the past year, Roth said." Just 30 (??) It appears to what we've seen, that amount could be done within a month. Maybe a law suit needs to be filed by Suisun residents, like one being done by Sacto area residents, for that city not enforcing anti camping laws enough.
