SUISUN CITY — The Suisun City Council approved a letter of support for Benicia's effort to have the state legislature pass special legislation to increase the statutory sales-tax limit in Solano County from 9.25% to 9.75%.
There is no tax increase associated with the action. A series of questions, and clarifications, preceded the 5-0 vote.
Council members said they received calls from citizens about a potential tax increase.
"The action does not raise taxes," said City Manager Greg Folsom. "That would have to be done at an election."
Councilman Amit Pal felt he did not have the right to make any decision for Benicia. After talking with Benicia officials, he sees the letter as putting the matter in the hands of Benicia residents.
Mayor Alma Hernandez spoke with Benicia Mayor Steve Young. "They are in dire straits," she said, citing a $6.2 million shortfall. It will be up to the citizens of Benicia to decide whether they want a tax increase, she said.
Councilman Marvin Osum wondered if other cities had sent a letter of support. Folsom said he knew Rio Vista had.
The item was pulled from the consent calendar and voted on separately.
California statute limits the amount of sales tax that can be charged on purchases in the state.
The statewide tax rate is 7.25% and state law limits added district taxes to an additional 2%, capping the maximum rate at 9.25%. Suisun City's rate is 8.375%, Folsom said.
The state legislature can make exceptions.
Benicia's total proposed General Fund expenditures, including transfers out, for fiscal year 2023-24 is $58.5 million, and $58.6 million in fiscal year 2024-25. The total proposed all funds expenditures including transfers out for fiscal year 2023-24 is $112.1 million, and $107.5 million in fiscal year 2024-25.
If the legislature passes special legislation to increase the statutory sales-tax limit in Solano County, cities and the county would have to place it on the ballot for the voters to decide.
(1) comment
Good. Solano agencies should help each other, especially when asked.
