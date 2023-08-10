DRGraphics-Suisun-City-Govt

SUISUN CITY — The Suisun City Council approved a letter of support for Benicia's effort to have the state legislature pass special legislation to increase the statutory sales-tax limit in Solano County from 9.25% to 9.75%.

There is no tax increase associated with the action. A series of questions, and clarifications, preceded the 5-0 vote.

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Sparky
Sparky

Good. Solano agencies should help each other, especially when asked.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.