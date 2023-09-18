The Week Ahead: Suisun Police Activities League hosting open house Friday Daily Republic Staff Sep 18, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SUISUN CITY — The Suisun City Police Activities League is hosting an open house, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, at the Joseph Nelson Community Center, 611 Village Drive.Games and snacks will be provided. The event is also an opportunity to sign up for the new program, geared for 13- to 19-year olds.The Suisun City Parks, Recreation and Marina Department received a $2.3 million grant, awarded over five years, to create the program. Funding is from a Proposition 64 Public Health and Safety Grant.“We are thrilled to have received this grant funding for our youth development and prevention programs,” Mayor Alma Hernandez said in the press release announcing the grant.“Investing in the future of our children is always a top priority for our city, and this grant will allow us to provide even more opportunities for our young people to grow and thrive."Register at https://suisun.recdesk.com/community/membership?type=6. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Finance Welfare The Economy A3 091823 Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Planned resort at Rockville, Suisun Valley gets Airport Commission OK Mashburn tells Flannery leader there's a lot of hard realities ahead Family searching for missing woman, Jessie Covey Suisun City council puts city manager on administrative leave Kelly wins seat on Vacaville Unified school board Local Events Latest e-Edition Daily Republic To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
