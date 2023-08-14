SUISUN CITY — The Solano Land Trust will host an Astronomy Night at 8 p.m. Friday at Rush Ranch Open Space, 3521 Grizzly Island Road in Suisun City.
Local astronomy enthusiast Jon Pannier will be presenting and sharing what to look for in the skies in the coming months, and get an update on all the news.
There will be indoor gatherings this year, something that hasn’t happened in a while. The presentation will include an update on the Hubble and James Webb telescopes during the indoor part of the event. The outdoor viewing will begin at dark. Telescopes will be on hand. Personal scopes are welcome, but you should be familiar with their set-up and arrive before dark.
Children are welcome, but must be supervised at all times. Warm clothing and mosquito repellant are highly encouraged. To protect night vision, flashlights must be covered with red cellophane, available at the ranch, and late-comers are asked to dim their headlights.
Clouds or inclement weather will force cancellation of the outdoor part of the event. Admission and parking are free, but donations are gratefully accepted.
Rush Ranch is about 2 miles south of Highway 12 in Suisun City, on Grizzly Island Road. Registration is required. For more information, email di@solanolandtrust.org or call 707-420-1041.
Solano Land Trust protects land to ensure a healthy environment, keep ranching and farming families on their properties, and inspire a love of the land.
For information about Solano Land Trust, its upcoming events and to make a donation, visit solanolandtrust.org.
