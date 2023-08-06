SUISUN CITY — Part of the parking lot was blocked off, and shiny bright chrome glittered in the midday sun Saturday for the inaugural Hot August Rails event at the Western Railway Museum.
Maria Burdach and Anthony Rodgers came from San Jose to support their son who was volunteering at the museum.
"It is amazing the amount of work people have put into restoring the cars," Rodgers said.
His eye was caught by the 1936 Ford Sedan Street Rod Model 68 in silver-and-blue.
"It's gorgeous," he said.
Katrina Gomez, director of marketing and special events, said she hoped people enjoyed the combination of trains and cars this weekend.
"The great thing here is the atmosphere because the train ride is very relaxing and the cars are great to look at. It makes for a great family day," she said.
There were 18 cars on display for the first show.
A beer-and-wine garden was serving Heretic beer and Suisun Valley Co-op wine. Inside the museum was Prints Old and Rare along with a model car shop selling models for children. They also had an ice cream truck from Rio Vista serving gelato.
Gomez was excited to share that the museum is going to be extending the tracks for a longer ride in the future. They have been working with Solano Land Trust to preserve the land in its natural habitat.
"We will be extending the tracks by 2.5 miles," she said. "It is going to be a more elevated experience."
The train's last stop currently is Birds Landing.
BART enthusiasts will be excited to hear the museum has added two new BART cars for the train car collection and will soon be including archival information on its history.
The museum will be enlarging the current cultural center and expanding the collection sometime in the future due to a substantial grant.
"We are also looking forward to the holidays with our annual Pumpkin Patch and Santa Train," Gomez said.
They are always looking for volunteers. So someone with extra time on their hands and a love for trains might want to look into joining them.
More information can be found on events and volunteering at www.wrm.org.
