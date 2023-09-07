FAIRFIELD — Crescent Moon Center will offer an upcoming program at Rush Ranch for those dealing with addiction.
They are a Solano County based nonprofit who offer innovative educational experiential program reframing addiction through creative expression and in partnership with horses according to the press release.
The upcoming six-day program, Healing Reflections, will be offered over two consecutive weekends starting September 29 to October 1. The second program set will be from October 13 to October 15.
It includes hands-on workshops: collaborative creative arts projects, Poetic Medicine: (Healing through Poetry) photography, Art4Healing (painting), and equine-assisted learning (problem-solving through a partnership with horses).
Each workshop provides a unique lens into self-discovery, leading to authentic engagement with personal goals and connection to community according to the press release.
Crescent Moon Center will also offer one-day workshops on October 29, with a full day of Equine-Assisted Learning, engaging horses to illuminate the journey from addiction to recovery. On November 12, the full day workshop will start with Art4Healing, lunchtime will include an introduction to our horses followed by an afternoon of Healing through Poetry.
All programs are offered at Rush Ranch in Suisun City.
Crescent Moon Center, launched in 2017, and serves individuals in recovery, their families, and those at significant risk of addiction. The program provides recovery support activities and serves as a bridge to sustained sobriety. It is intended for those who lack the financial resources for private recovery services. The organization also offers a mobile version of its program directly to recovery facilities and facilities serving populations at risk of addiction to increase accessibility.
The mission is to build a community of support around people in recovery from substance use disorder.
Crescent Moon is a fee-based program which also provides full and partial scholarships for those with financial challenges. They are committed to supporting access and equity and encourages applications from a diverse recovery community. Crescent Moon also welcomes volunteers and support from the community.
