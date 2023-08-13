2nd annual OhanaFest coming to Suisun Waterfront Daily Republic staff Aug 13, 2023 20 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SUISUN CITY — OhanaFest NorCal will be returning to the Suisun Waterfront in September for the second year of the celebration. The event take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 30 at the waterfront. There will be plenty of music, food and vendors all afternoon. The event is free but food and vendors will have separate charges. The event is hosted by WK Foundation 501(c)(3), a charity pop event organizer.For more information, follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100083192266264&mibextid=9R9pXO. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Food Sports A4 081323 Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Suspect sought in Thompson's Corner vandalism Sue F. Augustine VCS Falcons ready to take flight under tutelage of Manny Tarango Anthony Pearson Jr. Williams returns from Texas with out-of-box message Local Events Latest e-Edition Daily Republic To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
