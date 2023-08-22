SUISUN CITY — Options are what the Suisun City Council wants regarding an individual, or firm, to handle the city's legal issues.
Aleshire & Wynder, LLP has been the firm representing the city since 2009. The city budgets $800,000 annually for services. The firm is based in southern California.
"The City Attorney’s Office handles a multitude of types of issues because the management of a city is very complex," read a staff report.
Matters handled by the City Attorney’s Office include everything from legal advice to criminal procedure law.
"Cities legal budget can vary widely based on the size of the city but primarily based on the amount and type of work required by a city at any given moment – these budgets can also fluctuate over time" the staff report read.
The report notes what other cities in Solano County budget for legal services, over a two-year period, including Benicia paying close to $1 million and Fairfield giving $775,000.
During a recent discussion on whether to pursue new legal counsel, resident James Berg pointed out those figures spanned two years and would need to be cut in half for comparison to Suisun City.
The idea of seeking new legal counseling surfaced in late July. After a discussion at a recent city council meeting, city staff was instructed to come back with more options for the Sept. 5 city council meeting.
"It's a major step first in reducing costs," said resident Steve Olry.
Attorney fees are discussed with each budget.
Council members discussed a variety of possibilities including hiring a staff attorney. Mayor Alma Hernandez said it may be difficult to find attorney to deal with all the issues that come before the city.
Most council members preferred a Request for Proposal. Councilman Marvin Osum would like to see the contract awarded to a Solano County firm. And, if one can not be found in that region, look toward the Bay Area and Sacramento.
City Manager Greg Folsom estimated a cost of $25,000 to $30,000 in executive recruitment fees.
