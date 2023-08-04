Suisun City Fire Department Chief Mike O’Brien poses with the department’s first real piece of fire equipment, a 1857 S.R. Spinney hand pumper, purchased by the department in 1861. The pumper will be used in the upcoming Fireman’s Muster in Suisun City, which will be part of the celebration of the department’s 150th anniversary. (Brad Zweerink/Daily Republic)
SUISUN CITY — The Sacramento Regional Fire Museum will dedicate its newest exhibit, a vintage 1857 hand pumper on loan from the Suisun City Fire Department at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
The vintage 1857 Hunneman Hand Pumper originally built in Boston, is one of a few remaining hand pumpers in the country that is still in operating condition.
Back then, it was purchased by the San Francisco Fire Departments’ Howard Engine Company and served as Engine 14.
It was sold to Suisun City’s Union Engine Company in 1861 after it was deemed too heavy to be pulled by hand through the streets of San Francisco. It had run away with its crew on one of the steep hills, ultimately crushing two of the firefighters against a wall.
Transported to Suisun City by steamer, the pumper served as the city’s primary firefighting vehicle until the 1880s.
The name Hunneman comes from the name of the builder, who was also believed to have been an apprentice to Paul Revere. Suisun named the pumper the S.R. Spinney after the crew’s first foreman.
The dedication ceremony will consist of a traditional push-in, where Suisun firefighters and museum members will push the pumper into its new home.
The addition of this rare pumper rounds out the museum's collection of vintage fire apparatus from the hand- and horse-drawn days to early motorized vehicles.
The event will be open to the public for viewing. The museum is at 3650 Industrial Blvd. in West Sacramento.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.