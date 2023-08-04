suisun_fire100 copy

Suisun City Fire Department Chief Mike O’Brien poses with the department’s first real piece of fire equipment, a 1857 S.R. Spinney hand pumper, purchased by the department in 1861. The pumper will be used in the upcoming Fireman’s Muster in Suisun City, which will be part of the celebration of the department’s 150th anniversary. (Brad Zweerink/Daily Republic)

SUISUN CITY — The Sacramento Regional Fire Museum will dedicate its newest exhibit, a vintage 1857 hand pumper on loan from the Suisun City Fire Department at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The vintage 1857 Hunneman Hand Pumper originally built in Boston, is one of a few remaining hand pumpers in the country that is still in operating condition.

