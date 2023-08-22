FAIRFIELD — High school students living in the 4th Congressional District – which includes Vacaville, Dixon, Rio Vista and the surrounding areas – can apply to be part of their Student Leadership Council.

“Learning about the importance of government, responsible public service and leadership is vital to the education of our students,” U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, said in a statement. He represents the district, which also includes all of Yolo, Napa and Lake counties, and parts of Sonoma County.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.