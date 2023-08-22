FAIRFIELD — High school students living in the 4th Congressional District – which includes Vacaville, Dixon, Rio Vista and the surrounding areas – can apply to be part of their Student Leadership Council.
“Learning about the importance of government, responsible public service and leadership is vital to the education of our students,” U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, said in a statement. He represents the district, which also includes all of Yolo, Napa and Lake counties, and parts of Sonoma County.
"The Student Leadership Council is an incredible opportunity for students from our region to gain these skills and work with other outstanding student leaders in a collaborative setting to learn about government. I encourage all high school students in our area to apply now.”
Assemblywoman Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, D-Winters, who formerly represented parts of Solano County, is a partner in the effort. Her 4th Assembly District falls within the congressional district. Her district also includes parts of Colusa County.
"Applicants should be passionate about helping their community, be eager to learn more about government, and want to tackle issues facing our community. Student leaders are expected to meet online every other week from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays, starting in November 2023 and ending in April 2024. This year’s Student Leadership Council will bring together students from the regions represented by Congressman Thompson and Speaker Pro Tempore Aguiar-Curry," the statement said.
Students can submit applications by filling out the form found at https://tinyurl.com/j8xwu7ww. Applications are due by 11:45p p.m. on Sept.18.
