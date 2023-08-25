FAIRFIELD — The state Department of Pesticide Regulation has awarded three Alliance grants, totaling $957,000, for "safer, more sustainable pest management is adopted across the state."
The three grants include $321,670 to go toward development of an integrated pest management model for affordable housing.
This project, headed by a team from the San Francisco Environment Department, "will focus on increasing adoption of pest prevention techniques in affordable housing to reduce pest infestations and decrease pesticide use. The outreach will include trainings, recommendations and other assistance that can be distributed statewide."
“California Department of Pesticide Regulation’s Alliance Grants invest in programs that increase awareness, provide technical assistance and support knowledge sharing of integrated pest management,” agency Director Julie Henderson said in a statement. “Our grantees this year build on the Sustainable Pest Management Roadmap’s call for outreach and education in both agricultural and urban settings to accelerate a systemwide transition to safer, sustainable practices.”
Another $172,575 goes to develop an integrated pest management apprentice program for urban pest management professionals in the Bay Area, Sacramento Valley and Southern California. The IPM Institute of North America heads the project.
The final $463,313 grant provides sustainable pest management training "for pest control professionals on soil nutrient management, supporting beneficial biodiversity and other projects specific to addressing pest pressures on California crops including almonds, mixed vegetables, strawberries, walnuts and wine grapes. The project will also build an online peer network where participants can share and access resources on effective, sustainable pest management."
The Wild Farm Alliance heads the project.
Since 2007, the state agency has awarded more than $8.7 million in Alliance Grants.
