DRGraphics-Solano-Govt

FAIRFIELD — The Solano County supervisors on Tuesday approved a three-year mental health plan that could be dramatically changed depending on the outcome of a March ballot measure.

Changes proposed out of Sacramento would reduce the funding available to the county under what is now the Mental Health Services Act – with a proposed name change of the Behavioral Health Services Act – and, perhaps even more concerning for Supervisor Monica Brown and county Behavioral Health officials, is the loss of flexibility on how to use the funds.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.