FAIRFIELD — The Solano County supervisors on Tuesday approved a three-year mental health plan that could be dramatically changed depending on the outcome of a March ballot measure.
Changes proposed out of Sacramento would reduce the funding available to the county under what is now the Mental Health Services Act – with a proposed name change of the Behavioral Health Services Act – and, perhaps even more concerning for Supervisor Monica Brown and county Behavioral Health officials, is the loss of flexibility on how to use the funds.
With the change of the name comes a broadened scope for what the funds can be used – namely substance-use disorders. County officials are not objecting to that extension, as they too link substance abuse and mental health issues, but think they are better suited to decide how the funds should be used locally.
However, 5% of current funds would stay with the state for prevention uses, while 30% would be mandated for housing services.
Emery Cowen, who heads the county's Behavioral Health Division, said the county is working on adjusting where its programs and services can be fit into the newly defined funding categories if the ballot measure passes – with the state-nudged focus on treating those with the highest mental health needs and those with substance use disorders.
However, if that square-peg, round-hole exercise is not successful, those programs and services could be lost. The new services act also has penalty elements if the county does not meet the state directives, but what that means is uncertain.
In short, the state is telling the counties to worry about those individuals already diagnosed with the most serious mental illnesses, and those with substance use disorders, and the state will fund school-based and other programs in hopes of preventing mental health issues. Again, the county officials believe they are better suited to know where those funds should go, and more efficient at delivering services.
The 5% the state is taking for prevention purposes will be lost to the counties.
"It sounds like the state really doesn't care about the other buckets we've been working on," Brown said.
Buckets are a colloquialism for the categories funded by the MHSA, a 1% tax on individuals with income of $1 million or more. It is also known as Proposition 63, which was passed by the voters in 2004.
MHSA funds about 30% of all the county's Behavioral Health programs, the county reported.
Cowan said of the MHSA total, 76% goes into the Community Services and Support bucket, including outpatient treatment, crisis intervention, wellness centers and housing services. The county spends about $4.1 million on the housing services currently. If the voters support the new funding allocation, that figure will have to rise to $11.1 million.
Another 19% of the MHSA funds go to Prevention and Early Intervention. The county would only be responsible for early intervention under the new ballot framework.
Innovation, such as technology integration and holistic care, represents 5% of the MHSA funding in Solano. The county also has two additional buckets – Workforce Education and Training and the Capital Facilities / Technology Needs that are not provided annual funding, but do receive MHSA support on an as-needed basis.
The measure is scheduled to appear on the March 5 ballot.
There is a second ballot measure proposed for a later election that would fund new mental health treatment facilities, ranging from boarding centers to locked care facilities.
No one argues about the need. The county's concern is that is does not have the staffing, and like most agencies, has found it difficult to recruit workers into the field.
If the facility funding comes with mandates, county officials wonder, will the state levy sanctions or penalties and take even more mental health treatment funds away?
