FAIRFIELD — Workforce Development Board of Solano County will be offering a free monthly virtual Human Resources trainings and in-person leadership certifications and business summits according to a press release.
The first virtual training, “Hiring Right – Effective Onboarding Strategies,” will be Aug. 30 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. This training will focus on hiring the right talent without ‘breaking the bank’ and will include guidelines for developing quality job descriptions, cost-effective ideas for sourcing candidates, interview questions, and a review of compliant hiring practices.
“For our business owners in Solano County, one of the most significant issues they face today is recruiting and retaining their employees,” said April Ziomek-Portillo, Business Services Manager for the Solano WDB in the press release. “We are very excited to offer these free trainings to our businesses both large and small that will help them to hone their practices and procedures and build their talent.”
Additional virtual trainings will be available monthly through August of 2024. Upcoming sessions include Designing an Employee Retention Culture Sept. 19 and Bringing Wellness to the Workplace Oct. 18. All trainings have been developed by the California Employers Association.
Registration is available on the events calendar on the Workforce Development Board’s website, solanoemployment.org.
In addition, two six-week in-person Lead Supervisor Certification series are planned over the next year, with the first beginning Oct. 30. There is also an in-person four-week Wellness Certification training in February of 2024. All three of these in-person trainings are only available to Solano County businesses.
The California Employers Association is also hosting three business summits over the next year in various locations in Solano County. These business summits will include roundtable discussions, guest speakers, and networking opportunities. All are available at no-cost to Solano businesses. The first will be in January of 2024 at the Solano WDB in Fairfield.
Utilizing Solano County’s American Rescue Plan Act (APRA) funding, the Solano WDB has partnered with the California Employers Association and the Solano-Napa SBDC to bring both virtual and in-person trainings and business summits to Solano County.
Registration for all activities will be available on the Solano WDB’s website, solanoemployment.org.
