FAIRFIELD — Workforce Development Board of Solano County will be offering a free monthly virtual Human Resources trainings and in-person leadership certifications and business summits according to a press release. 

The first virtual training, “Hiring Right – Effective Onboarding Strategies,” will be Aug. 30 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. This training will focus on hiring the right talent without ‘breaking the bank’ and will include guidelines for developing quality job descriptions, cost-effective ideas for sourcing candidates, interview questions, and a review of compliant hiring practices.

