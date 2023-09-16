FAIRFIELD — Despite educators returning to work in August with a boost of 600 local jobs, Solano County saw its unemployment rate climb to nearly 5% with 600 fewer residents working.
Those jobs losses were largely outside the county, as the number of local jobs rose from 143,400 in July to 144,200 in August, the Labor Market Information Division of the state Employment Development Department reported.
The EDD reported that the civilian workforce in August was the same as July, 202,000. However, the number of residents employed, 192,100, was down from 192,700 in July.
There were 9,900 residents seeking unemployment benefits, up from 9,300, the EDD reported.
The 4.9% jobless rate was up from 4.3% in July.
The state unemployment rate did eclipse the 5% mark, at 5.1%, up from 4.8%m while the national rate was reported at 3.9%. It was 3.8% in July, the EDD reported.
The local unemployment for August 2022 was 4.1%. The state rate also was 4.1%. The national rate was 3.8%.
Local public education dominated the job picture with 600 more jobs as the classrooms opened for the fall semester.
The farm sector held steady at 1,700 jobs month-to-month, while the Professional and Business Services sector added 300 jobs. Otherwise, the job movements were scattered across the board, the EDD reported.
Solano County ranked 26th among the state's 58 counties. The lowest unemployment was in San Mateo County at 3.3%; the highest rate was in Imperial County at 19.7%, the EDD reported.
Solano had the highest rate among the nine Bay Area counties. The next closest was 4.5% recorded in Alameda and Contra Costa counties, the EDD reported.
