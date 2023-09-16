FAIRFIELD — Despite educators returning to work in August with a boost of 600 local jobs, Solano County saw its unemployment rate climb to nearly 5% with 600 fewer residents working.

Those jobs losses were largely outside the county, as the number of local jobs rose from 143,400 in July to 144,200 in August, the Labor Market Information Division of the state Employment Development Department reported.

Construction workers tear down a wall at the former Bank of Amer

Construction workers tear down a wall at the former Bank of America building along Texas Street in Downtown Fairfield, Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. (Aaron Rosenblatt/Daily Republic file)

