FAIRFIELD — There were few, or any paths to healing 10 years ago when Lori Espinosa's son was trying to live with his mental illness.
That is when he took his own life, creating a different, but equally unmarked journey for those left behind trying to live without a son, without a brother, without a friend.
Solano County Supervisor John Vasquez has been on that journey for more than two decades after his cousin ended his own life.
Now, Espinosa is the newly appointed suicide response coordinator for Solano County, an advocate for those thinking about ending their lives and for those people who orbit around that life. One of the projects the county is working on is to compile as much data about the suicide events, using a kind of psychological autopsies to learn from those closest to the deceased. The hope is they can recognize the danger areas and target resources to help.
Suicide is the 11th leading cause of death in the U.S., the county reported.
"In 2021, there were 48,183 suicide deaths and an estimated 1.7 million suicide attempts in the United States, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention ... In 2022, there were 61 suicide deaths in Solano County. However, in the first eight months of 2023, there have been 42 suicide deaths, seven more than this same time last year," a resolution recognizing Sept. 10-16 as National Suicide Prevention Week in Solano County states.
The Board of Supervisors adopted the resolution on Tuesday.
"The stigma associated with behavioral health conditions, societal norms, and fears works against suicide prevention by discouraging persons at risk from seeking life-saving help, and by further traumatizing those who have attempted suicide and those who have lost loved ones to suicide," the resolution states.
"Solano County Behavioral Health, in partnership with the Solano County Suicide Prevention Committee and the community, continues to strive to impact change by saving lives and envisioning a suicide free community achieved through education and trainings, stigma reduction efforts, collaboration with partners, and the provision of resources to combat suicide," the resolution states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.