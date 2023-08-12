FAIRFIELD — The Solano Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (SHCC) was selected to be Chamber of the Year by the California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce (CHCC). The prestigious award recognizes the exceptional work and dedication of the SHCC in advancing Hispanic small businesses and the communities they serve, according to a press release.
The Chamber of the Year award presented at the upcoming annual 44th annual statewide convention will take place Aug. 16-18 in Costa Mesa. The event will be a gathering of Hispanic business professionals, offering networking opportunities, learning sessions and the chance to celebrate the collective accomplishments of the Hispanic business community in California.
The CHCC's Chamber of the Year award celebrates excellence in operations, member services and community leadership. It acknowledges the outstanding achievements of chambers that have significantly supported the economic growth of Hispanic businesses in their local areas.
"This award is a testament to the tireless efforts of our board members, volunteers and partners who are committed to strengthening Hispanic businesses in Solano County," Lisa Castillo, SHCC president, said in the press release. "We are incredibly proud of our chamber’s growth, our achievements, and the positive impact we have made in our community."
The Solano Hispanic Chamber of Commerce was established in 1989 and has since made substantial strides in advocating for opportunities that bolster the economic growth of Hispanic and local businesses. The Chamber offers numerous services, including business training, advocacy, networking events and marketing assistance. Over the years, the Chamber has continued to grow and has a significant presence in Solano County. Even in the midst of the pandemic, SHCC stayed active and continued to find innovative ways to serve their business members, who were significantly impacted. The Solano Hispanic Chamber was both a source of help and hope during some of their members’ most trying times.
For more information about the Solano Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, visit solanohcc.com. To learn more about the CHCC convention, visit www.chcc2023.com.
