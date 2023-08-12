DRGraphics-Solano-Business

FAIRFIELD — The Solano Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (SHCC) was selected to be Chamber of the Year by the California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce (CHCC). The prestigious award recognizes the exceptional work and dedication of the SHCC in advancing Hispanic small businesses and the communities they serve, according to a press release.

The Chamber of the Year award presented at the upcoming annual 44th annual statewide convention will take place Aug. 16-18 in Costa Mesa. The event will be a gathering of Hispanic business professionals, offering networking opportunities, learning sessions and the chance to celebrate the collective accomplishments of the Hispanic business community in California.

