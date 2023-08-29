FAIRFIELD — Applications for the annual Solano County Fish and Wildlife Propagation Fund grants will be taken starting on Friday.
"The Solano County Fish and Wildlife Propagation Fund ... uses funds from fish and wildlife related fines and forfeitures in Solano County for projects and programs involved in the protection, conservation, propagation and preservation of fish and wildlife," the county said in a statement.
The grant cycle is funded for up to $10,000 with a maximum grant request up to $2,500. There is no match requirement. Special districts educational institutions and private nonprofits, with current 501(c)(3) status, are eligible to apply.
"Although this grant is relatively small in annually available funds, the impacts can be large, with many past funded projects including support for environmental education materials for classrooms, field trips, habitat restoration and protection and wildlife protection and recovery work," the county stated.
To apply for funding, submit one unbound application by 5 p.m. on Oct. 2 to the Department of Resource Management, 675 Texas St., Suite 5500, Fairfield, attention: Chris Drake, Parks Services manager.
"Once submitted, applications are given to the evaluation committee to assess and rank against the criteria included in the application materials. Please note, emailed or faxed applications will not be accepted," the county reported.
Applicants are welcome to present their projects at the Nov. 9 Parks and Recreation Commission meeting. Each has five minutes. The commission meets at 10 a.m. in Multipurpose Rooms 1600-1620 on the first floor of the county government center, 675 Texas St. in Fairfield. Recommendations are made to the Board of Supervisors, which will award the grants.
