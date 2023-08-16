Solano fire council meets Monday Daily Republic Staff Aug 16, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FAIRFIELD — A discussion on rural fire district roles and goals will be part of the next Solano Fire Safe Council meeting.The virtual meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Monday.Public access is available at https://zoom.us/j/96760390196?pwd=QzdySnVsTjR0aVU4Q2I5K3B3bmhRZz09. The Meeting ID is 967 6039 0196. The passcode is 819948.The full agenda will be available later in the week at www.solanofsc.org/meetings/.For more information, send an email to Matt Setty at matt@nvenv.net) or to Solano OES at oes@solanocounty.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Software Computer Science A3 081623 Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Suspect sought in Thompson's Corner vandalism Woman, 104, returns to Mare Island where she was Navy nurse, met husband Sue F. Augustine Covid-services group disputes audit report about Solano contract Benicia Peddlers Fair helps church, community Local Events Latest e-Edition Daily Republic To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
