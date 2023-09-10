The dream of a group of Silicon Valley investors has been all over the news lately – they want to build a new utopia called California Forever in Solano County on the edge of the Bay Area. It would be a dream city of 75,000 people, covering an area as big as two San Franciscos.
The moguls have secretly spent $800 million on their dream. But some people think the new city will never happen. "It's pie in the sky, a fairy tale," said Rep. John Garamendi, a Democrat who lives in Walnut Grove, a town of 1,452 people on the Sacramento River. "But it's not the kind of fairy tale you tell your kids at night. It's a nightmare."
There are dozens of obstacles before the dream city can ever be built: The land is zoned for agriculture, not housing; the area has no reliable water supply; the area is full of wind power turbines, some of them 300 feet tall; there are slow-growth laws in Solano County; there is local opposition. The problems go on and on, a land-use nightmare.
But my nightmare is different. I think building a new city with 75,000 people in that part of the county would destroy one of California's most important assets, the beautiful and underappreciated Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta.
It's a 1,000-square-mile region where the Sacramento and San Joaquin rivers come together, an area laced with rivers, channels and backwater sloughs. There are 1,100 miles of waterways and 1,600 miles of levees.
It is also the very heart of California's urban and agricultural water supply. It's beautiful, important and endangered.
I'm not impartial. I spent a lot of time over the years prowling around in the delta and its small towns, sweating in the hot summers, shivering in the dank winters when the tule fog gives the region a mysterious and otherworldly beauty.
I became interested at first in the history of the region, in the luxurious and swift riverboats that sailed from San Francisco to Stockton every night, the trade boats that carried freight and vegetables to market. When I was a kid I devoured a book called "Paddlewheel Days in California," by Jerry MacMullen, who made the California rivers sound like something out of Mark Twain, complete with steamboat races, explosions, sin and skullduggery.
I never quite grew up, but when I did grow older I explored the delta country by car. It's only an hour and a half from San Francisco and just down the river road from Sacramento. I hung out mostly in Rio Vista, which was smaller then, a real California farm town. I checked out Locke, once America's only all-Chinese town. I wrote a story about Locke once: I called it "a timeless place out of another world."
I took my car up the river to ride the Real McCoy, an 85-foot-long ferry that could carry six cars and take about three minutes to cross Cache Slough to Ryer Island. Technically, the Real McCoy is part of Highway 84. "We are not a boat at all, we are a highway," Capt. Van Hendy told KGO-TV. The route had another distinction: it was the only state highway in California that closed for lunch so the crew could eat. That changed a couple of years ago when a new boat, the Real McCoy II, arrived on the scene. Now the ferry runs every 20 minutes every day. On the other side of the island, another ferry, the J Mack, crosses Steamboat Slough. It pulls itself across on a cable, which rises out of the water like a snake. Nothing like it.
Later I rented a houseboat to see the world, got stuck in the mud once or twice and sailed with my daughters up the Mokelumne River, Seven Mile Slough, Little Potato Slough, the two main rivers, Steamboat Slough, the Meadows and got lost poking around a narrow channel looking for Lost Slough. We tied up to landings at night and dropped the anchor. We saw river otters, out-of-the-way little places, glorious river sunsets and a thousand stars. A few years later, I bought an old boat and kept it on Ryer Island, miles from the real world.
I had the chance on occasion to crew aboard an ocean-going ship all the way up the San Joaquin to Stockton and on two voyages up the narrow ship channel to the Port of Sacramento and back. So I got a taste of the country. Once I bought a baseball cap that said "River Rat," but I was only kidding myself. I'm a city boy.
I visualize a new city with 75,000 people, just outside Rio Vista: Starbucks, fine dining, townhouses, shade trees, a gated community probably, maybe a country club, a kind of nice new Los Angeles. Will the delta lifestyle survive that?
Garamendi thinks not. "It would drastically alter the historical texture of the small delta towns," Garamendi told me. And it would have a big impact on what he called the "environmental treasure" that is the delta.
The area of California Forever project is in the center of the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta National Heritage Area "that celebrates the rural, agricultural, multicultural, technological and recreational heritage of the inland delta – the heart of California."
It takes a city to build a city: roads, water, sewers, streets, and upgrades for two-lane state highways. "The cost would be in the billions," Garamendi said. He talked to the developers: "They said they would pay their fair share. But who is going to pay the other share? The community."
Garamendi is a big backer of wind power. He notes that about 50% of the land California Forever's developers bought is now used for wind farms. Towers and turbines don't mix with housing. "No way," he says. "Period."
A generation ago, Solano County voters passed a "Smart Growth Initiative" limiting growth to the five cities of Fairfield, Suisun City, Dixon, Vacaville and Rio Vista and their immediate vicinity. It would take a county vote to change that and build the dream city.
The talk now is that a measure will be on the ballot next fall. The developers will pour money into the campaign. It could happen. And the delta would never be the same.
