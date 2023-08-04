VACAVILLE — Howard Wood once debated whether to become a sheriff's deputy or follow his father, Howard J. Wood, into the fire service.
On Aug. 14, Wood, who worked 14 years for PG&E before finding his true calling, will retire after nearly 60 years in the fire service, starting as a volunteer and working his way up the ranks until he was hired as the chief of the Vacaville Fire Protection District in October 1981.
Wood's letter of retirement was accepted by the district board on May 11. On June 18, according to the Solano County County Counsel's Office, Wood was placed on paid administrative leave. His wife, Laura Wood, a district employee, also was placed on leave.
The County Counsel's Office, which provides legal service to the district, reported they were personnel matters and had no further comment.
Board Chairman Chris Calvert, in an Aug. 2 phone interview, said Howard Wood was on vacation. On Aug. 3, he essentially reiterated that position.
He said the administrative leave was used to give Wood the extra time off without having to use accrued vacation time, but also to allow the district to name an interim chief to help complete a 2023-24 budget, which Wood would not administer. The board is scheduled to vote on that fiscal plan at its next meeting, Calvert said.
"There are not too many people who retire and who can say they were a firefighter for more than 60 years – and he's been chief for (nearly) 45 years," Calvert said.
Wood could not be reached for comment. Two messages were left for him on his cellphone.
As a senior at Vacaville High School, and a member of the newly formed junior firefighters program, Wood was teamed with a district volunteer and went out as the fire that would become known as "Black Thursday" ignited the English Hills.
"We left the fire station and went out on Browns Valley Road, and there were houses over there,” Wood said in an October 2020 interview. “By the time we did the U-turn, the fire blew right by us.”
The blaze burned 12.5 square miles (8,000 acres) in five hours, threatening Vacaville, before it was stopped at Nut Tree. Because the hills were not as populated then, only 14 houses and 45 other structures were lost.
Wood, now 75, said the housing development in the hills today is the biggest change and challenge to fighting fires in the area.
The LNU Lightning Complex fires, which started Aug. 18, 2020, destroyed 309 homes. It burned more than 78 square miles (50,000 acres). Two lives were lost.
Just weeks after the fire was extinguished, Wood sat in his Vine Street firehouse office, only a quarter-mile from where he grew up on an apricot farm, and said he had never been part of anything like it, and that very early it became clear the mission was not to save property, but to save lives.
Wood's departure will mean a change to the district administration, and could spark the development of a long-discussed countywide fire protection district for the unincorporated areas of Solano.
Calvert said the district is not filling the chief's post. Instead, two deputy chiefs, father and son, Rick Kuntz and Dave Kuntz, respectively, will run the department. There will be a couple of new battalion chiefs added to the ranks as well.
"We are working with the county and we want to see where the county wants to go," Calvert said. "Basically, we are interested in developing ... a Solano County fire protections district, and if (the county) is going to do that, they will need to have a chief's position and now they have one."
Calvert emphasized that nothing is imminent.
Dennis Fogleman, who has been a volunteer with the department since 1995, is serving as interim chief. He referred all questions to Calvert, as did other district personnel.
"I have nothing but respect for that man," Fogleman said of Wood, calling him his mentor in the fire service.
