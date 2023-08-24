FAIRFIELD — A group of veterans and supporters will come together as Team Red, White and Blue (RWB) Solano to honor the first responders who were called to the terrorists attacks on 9/11 with the 9/11 Stair Climb in Mill Valley, Saturday, Sept. 16.
The stair climb challenges participants to scale 2,200 stars while carrying a 40-pound pack. The event honors those who climbed the stairs of the World Trade Center towers on 9/11. It also serves as a remembrance of the 2,977 people who died in the terrorists attacks.
"We must never forget the tragic loss of life that occurred on 9/11 or the incredible bravery displayed by so many first responders on that day," said Chris Coffelt, captain of Team RWB Solano, in a press release. "On Sept. 16, we will come together to honor and remember at the Dipsea Trail stairs, and we hope the community will join us."
The stair climb is part of Team RWB’s “Monthly Missions,” a series of events that bring veterans and supporters together to pay tribute to the nation’s military history and provide veterans with a community that encourages a healthy lifestyle.
"You don’t have to be a veteran to participate," Coffelt added in the release. "Showing up and doing what you can to show your support, whether that’s walking, climbing a few stairs, completing the entire challenge, or helping hand out water, every contribution matters.”
The event is hosted by Team RWB, a nonprofit organization that forges health and wellness services for veterans. This year’s 9/11 Stair Climb is sponsored by TD Bank.
The Solano Team RWB chapter will meet at Old Mill Park at 64 Cascade Dr. in Mill Valley at 9 a.m. to begin the stair climb.
This year marks the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
