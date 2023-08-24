Team RWB

FAIRFIELD — A group of veterans and supporters will come together as Team Red, White and Blue (RWB) Solano to honor the first responders who were called to the terrorists attacks on 9/11 with the 9/11 Stair Climb in Mill Valley, Saturday, Sept. 16.

The stair climb challenges participants to scale 2,200 stars while carrying a 40-pound pack. The event honors those who climbed the stairs of the World Trade Center towers on 9/11. It also serves as a remembrance of the 2,977 people who died in the terrorists attacks.

