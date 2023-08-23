FAIRFIELD — Solano County would receive between $248 million and $497 million for affordable housing projects if voters supported a proposed general bond initiative next year.
Kate Hartley, director of the Bay Area Housing Finance Authority, on Tuesday discussed the possibility of a general bond measure with the Board of Supervisors – between $10 billion and $20 billion – for the 2024 ballot as a way to fund much-needed housing in Solano and the other eight bay counties.
At $10 billion, Hartley said the cost to a Solano County homeowner would be $10 a year for every $100,000 in assessed value. Because it would be a regional measure, even if Solano County voters were to vote against the measure, if it passed regionally, the tax would be applied to Solano homeowners, too.
The BAHFA presentation noted that Solano will need 4,415 affordable housing units to meet its Regional Housing Needs Assessment goal by 2031. The whole of the Bay Area is in need of 180,000 units. A bond would fund between 35,000 and 80,000 new affordable housing units.
"There is a direct throughway from not building enough housing (in years past) to homelessness," Hartley said.
A decision on how big a bond to float is expected in January. Hartley said 80% of the funds generated in Solano County would stay in the county.
The ballot measure, based on a $10 billion bond ($248.6 million Solano share), breaks down the funding under four categories:
• Production Funds: For rental or ownership, prioritized to meet RHNA goals and affordable up to 120% of the average median income in the county. $129 million (52%).
• Preservation Funds: For rental or ownership and affordable up to 120% of the average median income in the county. $37 million (15%).
• Protection Funds: For legal services, rental assistance, relocation, tenant education and displacement data collection. $12.4 million (5%).
• Discretionary Funds: Gives county, cities flexibility for affordable housing and housing-related uses, as approved in the county/city expenditure plan. $79 million (28%).
The total, $257.4 million, exceeds the county's reported share.
Supervisor Mitch Mashburn said it is the kind of tax he can support, adding that he did not want to be the kind of politician who wants, but is not willing to take steps to accomplish those goals. He also favors the local control on how the dollars are spent.
"You have my support," Mashburn said.
The financing authority would control 20% of the funding, and the fact equity would be part of that decision-making, was strongly supported by Supervisors Wanda Williams and Erin Hannigan. Both felt that gave Solano a better chance of getting some of those resources.
Hartley also noted that there is an ongoing effort to get on the ballot a measure to amend the state Constitution so that only 55% of the vote would be needed to pass the measure. The current threshold is two-thirds.
However, there is already a measure that has qualified that would require 66.7% to pass any tax increase. It would take the same two-thirds to pass the constitutional amendment.
