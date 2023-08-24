A worker tends to a vineyard in the Suisun Valley in Fairfield,

A worker tends to a vineyard in the Suisun Valley in Fairfield, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. The Solano County supervisors this week affirmed their priorities of economic development and agriculture preservation and development/housing, including creating a regional housing plan and an agriculture economic development plan. (Aaron Rosenblatt/Daily Republic)

 Aaron Rosenblatt

FAIRFIELD — Solano County supervisors this week affirmed their priorities of economic development and agriculture preservation, along with development/housing, including creating a regional housing plan and an agriculture economic development plan.

In-house workforce development and the review and updating of regulations and policies – with input from employees and outreach to community-based organizations – also are on the list developed out of an April 18 workshop.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.