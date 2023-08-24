A worker tends to a vineyard in the Suisun Valley in Fairfield, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. The Solano County supervisors this week affirmed their priorities of economic development and agriculture preservation and development/housing, including creating a regional housing plan and an agriculture economic development plan. (Aaron Rosenblatt/Daily Republic)
FAIRFIELD — Solano County supervisors this week affirmed their priorities of economic development and agriculture preservation, along with development/housing, including creating a regional housing plan and an agriculture economic development plan.
In-house workforce development and the review and updating of regulations and policies – with input from employees and outreach to community-based organizations – also are on the list developed out of an April 18 workshop.
Ian Goldberg, assistant county administrator, said work plans on specific topics within the four primary categories will likely begin coming to the board in September.
Board Chairman John Vasquez noted that some of those goals are the same as in 2008 when that board was developing the county General Plan – namely the economy, agriculture and social justice.
Much of the attention was on economic development, including growing agriculture, during the Tuesday board meeting.
At one point, Vasquez and Supervisor Wanda Williams had a terse exchange regarding Williams' desire to see community representatives with interests in the priority topics be involved in the discussions.
Vasquez seemed to think Williams was saying those interests are not already engaged, or that some board members were not engaging with the public.
Williams got support from former county planner Jim Leland, who said at least some interests in the Suisun Valley are frustrated with the lack of input in directing more attention to needs they see as important, such as power and potable water supplies.
"We are very concerned with having a voice like ... we did in 2010 when we put the (Suisun Valley Strategic Plan) together," Leland said. He was only allowed to talk after Supervisor Erin Hannigan intervened and convinced Vasquez to open the board discussion to the public.
Supervisor Monica Brown was dismayed that her thoughts on education at the workshop did not make it to the final priority breakout.
"To me, economic development means you have to have an educated workforce, and I don't see education," Brown said.
She said there are a number of education centers in the county – notably Solano Community College, Touro University, Maritime Academy and adult education – and that the county should be working with those to develop workforce curriculums.
"If you want people to come into Solano County and bring jobs, they have to know we have an educated workforce," Brown said.
Supervisor Mitch Mashburn wanted the work plans to be more specific about which county departments are involved, where funding gaps exist and how new revenues can be found to fill those gaps.
"Nothing we prioritized here is free," Mashburn said.
Each of the four main categories had sub-categories.
Under economic development, for example, there were six specific issues: Engage the Solano Economic Development Corp., cities and community members on the issue; update the General Plan to identify possible economic opportunities; initiate a Master Utility Plan to address water, sewer, power and broadband infrastructure; support recreation and open space opportunities such as trails and other uses; protect Travis Air Force Base; and advance the Solano360 fairgrounds redevelopment.
In addition to taking steps toward meeting housing needs, including identifying resources, the section on Ag/Housing noted the need to strengthen the right to farm policy.
Taking steps for better recruiting and retain county employees – including equating work experience with formal education, modified schedules, professional development, succession planning and input from employees – was part of the in-county workforce category.
The board also wants that workforce to reflect the diversity in the communities at all levels.
Goldberg told the board that while equity and accountability are not listed under all the categories, that they are "overarching themes."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.