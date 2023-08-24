A visitor reads at the Fairfield Civic Center Library, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. The Fairfield Civic Center Library was designated as a cooling center amid triple-digit temperatures. (Aaron Rosenblatt/Daily Republic)
FAIRFIELD — September is "Library Card Sign-Up Month."
"Libraries nationwide join the American Library Association to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning," the Solano County Library Services said in a statement.
"Libraries play a crucial role in the education and development of children, offering a variety of programs to spark creativity and stimulate an interest in reading and learning. Through access to technology, digital resources, and educational programs, a library card gives students the tools to succeed in the classroom and provides people of all ages opportunities to pursue their dreams, explore new passions and interests, and find their voice," the statement said.
Solano County library users can find a variety of educational resources and activities.
“We have library programs that serve learners of all ages and backgrounds such as weekly story times for babies, toddlers and preschoolers; craft programs for school age children; homework help for students; and life enriching programs for adults,” Suzanne Olawski, director of Library Services, said in a statement.
To celebrate children getting their first library card, children to age 6 will receive a free special "Got My Library Card" tote bag "specifically chosen to fit picture books and still accommodate young library users."
The offer is good while supplies last.
For more information and to find the nearest library, go to solanolibrary.com or call 1-866-572-7587.
