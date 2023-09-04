McCormack Ranch lamb tour, 2012 file

Al Medvitz, who operates McCormack Ranch with his wife, Jeanne McCormack, talks about his operation to a group of about 50 chefs and restaurant owners during a tour of lamb operations in the Montezuma Hills in 2012. (Daily Republic file)

With six square miles of golden rolling hills and a long stretch of waterfront land stretching along the Sacramento River, McCormack Ranch is one of the most spectacular pieces of land in southeast Solano County; a historic farm that is home to 1,800 sheep as well as wheat, barley, alfalfa and grape vineyards.

But, these days, farm owners Jeanne McCormack and Al Medvitz wonder how much longer the 125-year-old ranch can survive given it is smack in the middle of a historic agricultural district where some of Silicon Valley's most powerful billionaires have grabbed more than 50,000 acres of land on which they plan to build a utopian city.

McCormack Ranch lambs, 2012 file

Cody Hiemke, the lamb program manager for Niman Ranch, and Ellen Skillings, the livestock and pasture manager at McCormack Ranch, move a sheep from one pen to another during a tour of lamb operations in the Montezuma Hills in 2012. (Daily Republic file)

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.