With six square miles of golden rolling hills and a long stretch of waterfront land stretching along the Sacramento River, McCormack Ranch is one of the most spectacular pieces of land in southeast Solano County; a historic farm that is home to 1,800 sheep as well as wheat, barley, alfalfa and grape vineyards.
But, these days, farm owners Jeanne McCormack and Al Medvitz wonder how much longer the 125-year-old ranch can survive given it is smack in the middle of a historic agricultural district where some of Silicon Valley's most powerful billionaires have grabbed more than 50,000 acres of land on which they plan to build a utopian city.
While the river borders the south side of the McCormack property, moving in any other direction will run into land that has been bought up by Flannery Associates, an affiliate of the umbrella company California Forever, which has spent more than $800 million on acquiring land in eastern Solano County.
"We are now totally surrounded by Flannery," said Medvitz. "That means we have new issues because we have to deal with neighbors who have no experience or expertise in agriculture."
On Thursday, California Forever released the first renderings of what their city of dreams might look like. The somewhat cartoonish pictures show an idyllic riverfront hilltop city with kayakers, rowboats, anglers, plazas, trolleys and cyclists. On its website, the group said they now own about half of the property in eastern Solano County.
"Our project would not change the zoning of other landowners' properties – they would remain zoned for agriculture, and those landowners would be able to continue their agricultural operations," the group states.
But a farming community depends on having a critical mass of agricultural uses in order to support everything from feed stores to equipment repair to slaughterhouses. Farmers lease land to one another, sell one another grains and hay and exchange ideas, according to McCormack and Medvitz.
These days, instead of focusing on ranching, Medvitz and McCormack find themselves following the daily updates on California Forever's latest plans. The exchange of ideas and information that once flowed freely between ranchers has all but stopped as those who sold to Flannery have signed non-disclosure agreements and some of those who have held out have been sued by the Silicon Valley heavyweights, a group that includes at least a half dozen billionaires including Reid Hoffman, Michael Moritz, Laurene Powell Jobs and Marc Andreessen.
The $800 million of land deals has created divisions between ranchers who sold and those holding on, while Flannery has sued some of the property owners for colluding to drive up land prices, according to the ranchers.
"The community is very angry – by the secrecy, by the duplicity, by the attack on family farmers," said Rep. John Garamendi. "The atmosphere is very, very negative."
But even if a few of the ranches like McCormack survive in and around the new planned city, it may be hard for them to survive without a critical mass, according to Former West Sacramento mayor Christopher Cabaldon.
"When a single, non agriculture-based owner establishes a monopoly in the entire agricultural infrastructure of the region, it becomes very difficult for any single farmer to continue (farming)," he said. "Or to get feed." Or for foraging, he added.
"Many of the farmers in the area lease foraging land from each other," said Cabaldon. "Flannery has canceled many of these foraging leases."
The debate over protecting agriculture comes as farms in California, the nation's top agricultural state, are under increasing pressure from a variety of sources, according to State Senator Melissa Hurtado, who represents Bakersfield. Last year the Central Valley lost 17,000 acres of farm land and land brokers "expect a lot more transactions this year," she said.
Last week Hurtado spoke at a state senate hearing on "navigating threats to California Agriculture."
"What happens when urban sprawl takes over prime ag land and California can no longer be the breadbasket?" she asked.
Standing on the bank of the Sacramento River, looking west over the dry hills and big white windmills that dot the landscape, Medvitz said that the Silicon Valley group is not the first interloper to suggest that the land would be more valuable if developed as a waterfront residential community.
"We have had lots of people come out here and look at the river and say, 'You ought to develop this,' " Medvitz said. "You have to say, 'Wait a minute – it already is developed. It's highly developed land. It's highly developed for a different purpose.' "
McCormack has riparian water rights and about 5% of the ranch is irrigated: One diesel pump provides drip irrigation for about 50 acres of pinot grape vineyards while a wheel line pump waters about 120 acres of green alfalfa plants.
The lush greenery of the vineyards and alfalfa provides a contrast to the dry farming that covers most of the windswept ranch. And it is this highly-sustainable dry farming, which doesn't use irrigation, that the ranch is especially proud of and focused on – something that Medvitz says is missed by Flannery-proponents who argue that the southeastern Solano County farmland is of poor quality.
"The premise is that we want to protect valuable farmland, but that this land is expendable and can be turned into cities and solar farms," Medvitz said. "That is what is going on here. They are saying, 'This land has bad soil.' It doesn't. It has soils that are heavy clays but they hold water well and they are perfect for the kind of farming we do."
McCormack Ranch was founded in 1896 by Jeannie's grandfather, Dan McCormack, a Scottish immigrant to New Brunswick, Canada, who settled with four brothers around Rio Vista in 1892. Her father, Wallace McCormack, ran the ranch from 1934 to 1999, when she and Al took over, returning to run the family business after years of living in Boston and Africa. Jeanne began working in the sheep barn, learning about lambing from the ranch's Peruvian sheepherder, while Medvitz learned about everything from driving the harvester to growing wheat and safflower.
McCormack is a bit of an outlier in Solano County. The family was not approached by Flannery because it has a conservation easement, a voluntary legal agreement that limits the use of the land to protect it as open space or agricultural land. Unlike its neighbors, the ranch isn't home to any of Solano County's 1,000 windmills – ranchers get about $25,000 a year per windmill from the Sacramento Municipal Utilities District, but McCormack and Medvitz don't like their impact on the Golden Eagles and other birds that nest on the property.
"We produce a substantial amount of wheat, barley, safflower – fundamental grains that are important to the world's food system. Plus, livestock for food. Also wool, fiber, hides," Medvitz said. "It doesn't generate a lot of cash per acre, but we are very sustainable without the input of water and we produce fundamental foods."
He said multi-generational farming families in eastern Solano County have a "profound bonding to the land."
"With this new proposal and the way the new people are behaving, all of that is going to be lost," Medvitz said. "For a fantasy."
The small crew that runs McCormack Ranch prides itself on innovation. Farm manager Kelsey Nichols is experimenting with a new kind of alfalfa that doesn't require irrigation – the roots are 20 feet long. McCormack has been providing lamb for Niman Ranch for 30 years, longer than any other supplier.
McCormack, who rode horses on the ranch as a kid alongside her dad, said she is baffled by the idea that a group would buy up so much property while knowing so little about it.
"They are so arrogant it's amazing," she said. "They know what they are going to do but they don't even know anyone who lives here?"
Medvitz suggested that California Forever shift focus to creating a "utopian agricultural community based on minimum water use, fair labor, supporting people who are embedded in the ground and have historic and detailed local knowledge of ecology and the farming systems."
Either that, or they should look closer to home.
"If they want a new city, San Jose is ripe," he said. "Fix what's there."
Julie Johnson contributed to this report.
