VACAVILLE — The Solano County Water Agency’s directors on Thursday will consider raising their meeting pay to $400 a month.

The board, in 2000, had increased compensation from $75 to $100 for each meeting, not to exceed $200 a month.

Sparky
Sparky

The compensation was set at $50 per regular monthly meeting sometime back in the early 1990s. That ensured good attendance. It needs to be PER MEETING or else it’s not justified. SCWA is not that much work. Then, how much should it be? Inflation might say $100.

