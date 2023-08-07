SCWA directors discuss board salary bump Thursday Daily Republic Staff Aug 7, 2023 7 hrs ago 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VACAVILLE — The Solano County Water Agency’s directors on Thursday will consider raising their meeting pay to $400 a month.The board, in 2000, had increased compensation from $75 to $100 for each meeting, not to exceed $200 a month.The staff report did not specifically indicate what the per meeting fee would be.The board meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Berryessa Room of the agency office, 810 Vaca Valley Parkway, Suite 203, in Vacaville.Also on the agenda is consideration of charging for agency staffing time to the Solano Subbasin Groundwater Sustainability Agency. The cost is expected to be about $90,000 a year.SCWA staff had been providing administrative support free of charge until the groundwater group was up and running. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Job Market Institutions The Economy A3 080723 Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (1) comment Sparky Aug 7, 2023 10:38am The compensation was set at $50 per regular monthly meeting sometime back in the early 1990s. That ensured good attendance. It needs to be PER MEETING or else it’s not justified. SCWA is not that much work. Then, how much should it be? Inflation might say $100. Report Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now New look for the Daily Republic online now Caltrans planning I-80 closures in Vallejo area Civil grand jury reviews lack of agency response to its reports Suisun council will ponder supporting Benicia plea for sales tax increase County terminates contract with firm hired for Covid services Local Events Latest e-Edition Daily Republic To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(1) comment
The compensation was set at $50 per regular monthly meeting sometime back in the early 1990s. That ensured good attendance. It needs to be PER MEETING or else it’s not justified. SCWA is not that much work. Then, how much should it be? Inflation might say $100.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.