FAIRFIELD — Status reports on various habitat restoration projects – specifically the Little Egbert project – will be presented Tuesday to the Solano County Board of Supervisors.
Staff from the Little Egbert Joint Powers Agency and Westervelt Ecological Services will make the presentation.
The 3,100-acre Little Egbert Tract, located entirely in Reclamation District 2084 and next-door to the 350-acre Powell property, is "proposed to be developed into two habitat restoration projects: the Little Egbert Multi-benefit Project and the Cache Slough Mitigation Bank (Bank)," the county staff report to the board states.
The mitigation bank would serve as a source of habitat mitigation credits for other developments that remove or significantly change habitat.
"These two properties are privately owned by Westervelt and located north of Rio Vista, west of the Sacramento River in the lower Yolo Bypass. The properties are currently used for seasonal agriculture and grazing, with no permanent structures. Both projects are proposed to be managed to transition property from agriculture into tidal habitat and be designed to provide flood and habitat benefits."
The board meets at 9 a.m. in the first-floor chamber of the county government center, 675 Texas St., in Fairfield.
Also on the agenda is a public hearing on a permit request to hold four weekend rodeo events at 6034 Chicorp Lane, using 6 acres of the 48-acre parcel located about 1.3 miles east of Vacaville.
The proposed dates are Aug. 12-13, Aug. 25-27, Sept. 23-24 and Oct. 21-22. The applicants are Alfredo and Joel Jimenez.
The supervisors also are scheduled to consider, for approval, guidelines for the administration of the Solano County Housing Trust Fund created by the board with $3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds.
