Fair board meets on Wednesday Daily Republic Staff Aug 15, 2023 VALLEJO – The Solano County Fair Association directors on Wednesday will receive financial reports and, in a closed session, will discuss the hiring of interim and full-time executive directors.New board officers also will be selected.The Fair Board meets at 6 p.m. in the director's room of the fairgrounds office, 900 Fairgrounds Drive, in Vallejo.Public access is available at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88162626853?pwd=VkZrOGhXazdnQUxHdEVKODVNOFFsZz09. The Meeting ID is 881 6262 6853. The passcode is 965405. The public can also call into the meeting at 669-9009128.The meeting agenda also notes there are 302 days until the 75th annual Solano County Fair scheduled for June 13-16, 2024.
