FAIRFIELD — The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has awarded startup EV Life a state-secured $5 million loan, which the company will use to help lower the upfront cost of electric vehicles.
This loan guarantee supported the company in securing a line of credit with RSF Social Finance, the district reported.
“The No. 1 barrier to electric vehicle adoption is upfront vehicle price,” Peter Glenn, founder, a co-chief executive and marketing chief for EV Life. “We believe that when it comes to buying a car, you shouldn't have to choose between saving the planet and saving money. As an early-stage startup, bank financing can be extremely expensive. This Climate Tech Finance IBank loan guarantee from ... California played a critical role in enabling us to secure our first commercial bank loan at terms that could make our EV financing truly affordable for more Californians.”
The company and air district said buyers could save as much as $200 a month by finding financing for the tax credits, rebates and other incentives that come with most electrical vehicles.
"The loan can make financing an EV more affordable than a traditional gas vehicle, marking a significant milestone in the push for widespread clean energy adoption," the air district statement said.
The loan is part of the air district's Climate Tech Finance program, and the partnership with California Infrastructure and Economic Development Bank and the Northern California Financial Development Corp.
“While the Bay Area has made significant progress increasing electric vehicle adoption, we must eliminate the EV price barrier so all residents can access and benefit from clean air vehicles,” Philip Fine, executive officer of the air district, said in the statement. “Making the switch to clean transportation easier and more affordable is critical to ensure that no one is left behind in the clean energy transition.”
EV Life's forecasted growth is expected to reduce 30,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions per year in California, the district reported.
The district represents all or parts of the Bay Area nine counties, including the Fairfield and Vallejo areas of Solano County.
