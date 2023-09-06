DRGraphics-Solano-News

FAIRFIELD — Philanthropic spending in Solano County, from 2018 to 2020, was about $168 per capita – similarly low to what was reported in 2016 and 2018 studies.

"Between 2018 and 2020, about 182,080 grants totaling $26 billion were given to agencies in the Bay Area. About one-third of the funding (38%) was provided to agencies and organizations in San Francisco, about one-quarter to Santa Clara County (26%), and another quarter to Alameda County (25%)," United Way Bay Area reported in a study completed by Applied Survey Research.

