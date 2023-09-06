FAIRFIELD — Philanthropic spending in Solano County, from 2018 to 2020, was about $168 per capita – similarly low to what was reported in 2016 and 2018 studies.
"Between 2018 and 2020, about 182,080 grants totaling $26 billion were given to agencies in the Bay Area. About one-third of the funding (38%) was provided to agencies and organizations in San Francisco, about one-quarter to Santa Clara County (26%), and another quarter to Alameda County (25%)," United Way Bay Area reported in a study completed by Applied Survey Research.
"Solano and Napa counties received the least philanthropic grant dollars in the Bay Area (less than 1% each)," the report states.
A direct dollar comparison shows that during the three-year period ending in 2020 Solano County's per capita spending compared to $11,211 per capita in San Francisco County.
However, the United Way Bay Area report shows that both Solano and San Francisco score in the higher reaches of need for funding. Alameda and Marin counties also rated as having high needs – that despite San Francisco, Alameda and Marin ranking, in order, as the counties that receive the most philanthropic funding per capita.
The scores are the average of four areas on analysis: real cost measure, or how much is needed to pay for basic needs in a given county; the federal poverty rate; the number of households paying more than 30% of their income for rent or mortgage, and unemployment rates.
The data reflects findings in IRS 990 forms "to describe philanthropic giving between 2018-2020 in the Bay Area, how funds are being allocated (by subject area), and how funding patterns may have shifted at the beginning of the pandemic," the report states.
Only 23% of housseholds in Solano County earn enough to cover the cost of basic needs. That is the lowest rate among the eight counties studied, and below the 25% average for the Bay Area as a whole.
The Real Cost Measure, as defined by United Ways of California, considers the real cost of living in California to better understand the percentage of households (that) are struggling to make ends meet. In 2019, the percentage of families earning less than the federal poverty level accounted for only 8.2% of the population in California. By comparison, United Ways of California estimates ... about 33% earn less than the Real Cost Measure and therefore lack self-sufficiency," the report states.
Solano, at 9.1%, has the highest household poverty rate as defined by the federal government. Only San Francisco (10.1%) and Alameda (9.3%) exceed that level, and both have much larger populations, the report states.
The 94952 zip code area in Vallejo has the 10th highest poverty rate (20.6%), with the highest being a San Francisco area (46%), followed by a zip code area in Berkeley (45.1%). After a Bethel Island neighborhood (34.9(, the next four highest are in Oakland, giving five of the top 10 to Alameda County.
The two right above Vallejo are Lagunitas-Forest Knolls, in Marin County (22.2%) and Pope Valley in Napa County (21.6%), the report states.
Solano also had the highest unemployment rate in the zip code comparisons, with Solano having three of the top 10, with Travis Air Force Base coming in third at 12.7%, and a zip code in Rio Vista (9.6%) in ninth and one in Vallejo right below at 9.3%
The study showed 36.9% of the Solano households spending more than 30% of their incomes for rent or mortgage. That was actually at the low end of the ocunty comparisons, with only Santa Clara (35./5%) and San Francisco (33.9%) with lower figures.
The report concludes with a list of nine opportunities or recommendations, which of course include the need for more and higher donations.
Also among the recommendations is to prioritize high-need and underfunded neighborhoods throughout the Bay Area.
"Every county in the Bay Area has neighborhoods that have high needs scores. Though the Bay Area is often looked at as a wealthy region, and some counties like Marin may be perceived as high income overall, there were zip codes in each of the eight counties that had high need and also lacked the philanthropic funding. We recommend service providers and funders serving each county to look at these neighborhoods to be intentional about filling gaps and targeting these communities," the report states.
Lastly, it states invest in Solano County.
"As with previous studies, Solano County received the lowest amount of philanthropic funds, lowest amount of dollars per capital, and had one of the highest need scores. Families that live in Solano County are our Bay Area neighbors. We encourage service providers serving Solano County to use these findings to advocate for more resources, and we call on philanthropy to direct their investments in Solano County."
