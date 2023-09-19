FAIRFIELD — Solano Community College Superintendent-President Celia Esposito-Noy has announced she will retire at the end of the 2023-24 school year.
“It has been an incredible honor to serve as the superintendent-president of SCC,” Esposito-Noy wrote in an email to college staff. “This college will always hold a special place in my heart because of your dedication, support, and friendship."
Esposito-Noy began her tenure in January 2016, and has seen enrollment climb by more than 9,000 students, "including growth in first-time student enrollment; the establishment of two medical school pathways; a (bachelor's) degree in Biomanufacturing; and the institution’s sound fiscal practices," a statement released by the college states.
She also guided the collage through the Covid-19 pandemic with a shift to online courses and a host of other student-support services.
“We’ve loaned Chromebooks to hundreds of students, provided new and returning students financial support through the Solano Promise, and have improved the time it takes to complete financial aid packaging,” Esposito-Noy said. “We’ve partnered with local hotels to provide temporary housing for students, and with the food bank to provide students access to healthy food at all three campuses. We have partnered with graduate programs to offer psychological counseling to students, both in person and online, and we have worked with community partners to expand training and employment opportunities.”
The college board of education will work with a recruiting firm to find the next top executive, the statement said. The search for the right firm is underway.
“I am confident that there will be excellent applicants who would be honored to serve and continue the good work that has become the hallmark of our college,” Esposito-Noy stated.
“In my remaining months, I will ensure a smooth transition for the next superintendent-president and for the college,” Esposito-Noy stated in her email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.