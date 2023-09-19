FAIRFIELD — Solano Community College Superintendent-President Celia Esposito-Noy has announced she will retire at the end of the 2023-24 school year.

“It has been an incredible honor to serve as the superintendent-president of SCC,” Esposito-Noy wrote in an email to college staff. “This college will always hold a special place in my heart because of your dedication, support, and friendship."

Solano Community College Superintendent-President Celia Esposito-Noy. (Robinson Kuntz/Daily Republic file)

