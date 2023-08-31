FAIRFIELD — The Yolo-Solano Air Quality Management District has issued an air quality warning for northeastern Solano County due to smoke drifting into the area from Northern California and Oregon fires.
The warning, which targets Vacaville, Dixon, Rio Vista, Winters and surrounding areas, also applies to Yolo County where the Yolo County Health and Human Services Agency also issued a warning in conjunction with the air district.
"Current air quality levels are unhealthy in many parts of the district, including the cities of Davis, Dixon, Winters and Woodland," the alert states.
“When the air quality is at unhealthy levels, avoid physical exertion outdoors,” Yolo County Health Officer Aimee Sisson said in a statement. “Stay inside with the doors and windows shut, while running your air conditioner and a portable HEPA filter if you have one. If you have to go outside, wear a high-quality mask that fits your face well, like an N95, KN95, or KF94, and keep your time outside short.”
Winds are expected to continue from the north, so "levels of smoke and particles are expected to remain a concern for air quality of residents."
Populations of particular concern are children, older adults, pregnant women and people who have heart or lung issues.
Other tips to reduce exposure to wildfire smoke:
• Limit or stop outdoor activity, especially exercise.
• Do not run fans that bring smoky air inside.
• Do not smoke, vacuum, fry food, burn candles or do other things that will create indoor air pollution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.